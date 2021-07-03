(KMAland) -- Tri-Center won the WIC Tournament championship, Martensdale-St. Marys grabbed a share of the POI, St. Albert routed AL, Riverside edged Griswold and more from Friday in KMAland baseball.
NC: Southeast Polk 4 Lewis Central 2
Ty Thomson had a double among two hits and scored a run, and Jonah Pomrenke also had one hit and scored a run for the Titans.
CORNER: East Mills 8 Essex 4
Mason Crouse went 3-for-3 with a double and four runs scored, and Andrew Jackson posted four hits and three RBI for the Wolverines. Zach Thornburg chipped in two hits and three RBI of his own. Jack Gordon struck out eight in five strong innings to get the win.
NC: Riverside 7 Griswold 6
Eddie Vlcek and Wyatt Hough had two hits and an RBI each for Riverside, and Ethan Reicks posted a hit and two RBI. Vlcek struck out six in five innings, and Reicks threw an inning of relief to get the win.
Kamron Brownlee had two hits and two RBI, and Cash Turner posted a two-run single for Griswold. Colton Turner and Lane Mueller also had two hits each in the defeat.
WICT: Tri-Center 6 Underwood 5
Ethan Alfers RBI single to right allowed two runs to score, and Tri-Center won the Western Iowa Conference Tournament. Justice Weers added a double and two RBI for the Trojans, which got seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings from Mason Rohatsch.
Coby Fink tripled in a pair of runs, and Blake Hall had two hits and an RBI for Underwood. Kaiden Rodenburg pitched in two hits and two walks. Jack Vanfossan threw six innings for the Eagles.
WICT: Treynor 13 Missouri Valley 3
Brock Wallace and Payton Chapman led Treynor with two hits and three RBI each, and Kaden Snyder added two hits and two RBI. Jaxon Schumacher walked twice, singled once and scored three times.
Kadin Bonham had two hits and scored a run, and Ryan Russman had a hit and two RBI for Missouri Valley.
POI: Lenox 7 Wayne 0
Keegan Christensen threw all seven innings, allowing two hits and striking out six to get the win. Trenton Beck led the offense with a double, a triple, three RBI and two runs scored, and Keegan Christensen had a hit and an RBI.
POI: Southwest Valley 18 East Union 3
Gage Barton had three hits and two RBI, and Brendan Knapp and Blake Thomas finished with two hits and two stolen bases each. Knapp also had three RBI for the Timberwolves.
POI: Central Decatur 5 Mount Ayr 1
Matthew Boothe posted two hits and scored twice, and TJ Fallis drove in a run for Central Decatur. Jaxson Cornett threw five innings and struck out eight for the win, and Devin Adams K’ed four in two innings of relief.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 16 Bedford 4
Along with Mount Ayr's loss to Central Decatur, Martensdale-St. Marys clinched at least a share of the POI championship.
POI: Nodaway Valley 4 Southeast Warren 2
Caelen DeVault struck out 10 in 6 2/3 one-hit innings for Nodaway Valley. Mason Mather added a hit and two RBI in the win.
Mason Merfeld had the only hit of the night for Southeast Warren.
RVC: Ar-We-Va 2 West Harrison 1
Conner Kirsch posted two hits and two RBI, and Will Ragaller and Damon Ehlers also had two hits apiece for Ar-We-Va. Kirsch went all seven innings, struck out 10 and allowed just one run on three hits.
Sage Evans had a hit and drove in a run, and Hunter Hansen and Walker Rife also hit safely for West Harrison. Koleson Evans struck out 10 in 6 2/3 innings to take the tough-luck loss.
RVC: Boyer Valley 10 Whiting 0
Adam Puck and Jesse Soma had two hits, two RBI and two runs each, and Robert Brasel drove in a pair on one hit for Boyer Valley. Puck threw all five innings, allowed just one hit and struck out 10.
RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 16 Glidden-Ralston 1
Gabe Obert singled, doubled and drove in three, and Lance Clayburg tripled and hit a three-run home run for Coon Rapids-Bayard. Aaron McAlister also went deep behind Kolby Culbertson and Jacob Estra, who combined to strikeout seven and allowed just one hit.
Holden Hein had a hit and drove in a run for Glidden-Ralston.
MRC: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 19 Thomas Jefferson 4 (Game 1)
Easton Wheeler went 3-for-4 with three RBI and four runs, and Matthew McCrory and Aiden Sieperda posted two hits and two RBI each for the Warriors.
Jaiden Belt drove in a run for Thomas Jefferson. Tyler Huey, Hunter Kennedy, Ricardo Peacock, Peyton Steinspring and Devon Bovee all had one hit each for the Yellow Jackets.
MRC: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25 Thomas Jefferson 4 (Game 2)
Drake Van Meter had two hits, three runs and three RBI for Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Cole Conlon added two hits, two RBI and four runs, and Scott Kroll posted two hits, four RBI and two runs to lead the Warriors.
Doug Henrichs topped Thomas Jefferson with a hit and two RBI.
BLUE: Orient-Macksburg 9 Mormon Trail 3
Wiley Ray bashed a two-run home run, Tyson Ross added two hits and scored twice and Blake Thompson had a hit, two RBI and two runs for Orient-Macksburg.
Remington Newton led Mormon Trail with two hits, an RBI and a run scored.
BLUE: Ankeny Christian 8 Melcher-Dallas 7
Malachi Johnson was 4-for-4 with two doubles and a home run, drove in four and scored four times for Ankeny Christian. Keenan Jacobs had two hits and an RBI, and Alec Sernett added two hits and a run for ACA.
Steven Krpan posted three hits and two RBI, and Mason Dejong added two hits and two RBI for Melcher-Dallas. Cole Metz tallied two hits and an RBI in the loss.
