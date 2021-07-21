Baseball
(KMAland) -- Three KMAland schools punched their ticket to the state tournament on Tuesday night while two others fell just short. 

Check out the full rundown below. 

2A-8: Clarinda 8 Panorama 3 

The Cardinals secured their first state tournament trip in 16 years behind three hits from Logan Green and stellar pitching from Michael Shull and Wyatt Schmitt. The full rundown can be found at our Local Sports News Page

1A-7: St. Albert 8 CAM 5 (8 innings)

Back-to-back homers from Lane Spieker and Colby Rich forced extra innings, but St. Albert, but the Falcons plated three in the eighth to return to state for the second consecutive year. Check out the full story at our Local Sports News Page. 

1A-8: Tri-Center 5 Kingsley-Pierson 0  

Leyton Nelson hurled a complete-game shutout to send Tri-Center onto Carroll for the Trojans' sixth state tournament berth in program history. Derek Martin has the full story at our Local Sports News Page.

1A-5: New London 4 Mount Ayr 2 

Briar Knapp scattered four hits and two earned runs in the tough-luck loss while Jaixen Frost and Jaydon Knight posted two hits each. 

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCOREBOARD 

Class 1A Substate Finals 

St. Albert 8 CAM 5 -- 8 innings 

Tri-Center 5 Kingsley-Pierson 0 

New London 4 Mount Ayr 2 

Grundy Center 5 Coon Rapids-Bayard 4 

Remsen St. Mary’s 11 Newell-Fonda 0 

Kee 11 Northwood-Kensett 0 

Lisbon 9 Maquoketa Valley 2 

Alburnett 12 North Mahaska 2 

Class 2A Substate Finals 

Clarinda 8 Panorama 3   

Unity Christian 8 Estherville-Lincoln Central 2 

Van Meter 11  Alta-Aurelia 0

New Hampton 9 Roland-Story 8 

Denver 3 Jesup 2

Camanche 12 Beckman Catholic 11 

Davis County 7 Mid-Prairie 4 

Centerville 12 Pleasantville 1 

