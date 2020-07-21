(KMAland) -- Harlan, Abraham Lincoln, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City East all advanced one win from the state baseball tournament on Monday.
3A-8: Harlan 13 Denison-Schleswig 3
Connor Bruck and Joey Moser had three hits and three runs each while Bruck drove in three runs. Isaiah Ahrenholtz pitched in two hits and five RBI.
Jaxson Hildebrand led Denison-Schleswig with two hits and an RBI.
4A-8: Abraham Lincoln 15 Des Moines North 0
View the complete recap from AL’s dominant win linked here.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Class 3A Substate 8 Semifinals
Harlan 13 Denison-Schleswig 3
Dallas Center-Grimes 7 Carroll 1
Class 3A Substate 1 Semifinals
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5 Spencer 4
MOC-Floyd Valley 3 Storm Lake 0
Class 4A Substate 8 Semifinal
Abraham Lincoln 15 Des Moines North 0
Class 4A Substate 1 Semifinal
Sioux City East 10 Fort Dodge 0