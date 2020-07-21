(KMAland) -- Check out all the Class 1A and 2A substate baseball finals from Tuesday night.
1A: St. Albert 9 CAM, Anita 5
St. Albert scored six runs in the fifth inning on their way to a come-from-behind victory and their 11th state tournament appearance. View the complete recap linked here.
2A: Treynor 3 Kuemper Catholic 1
Drew Petersen struck out 15 to send the Cardinals to the state tournament. View the complete recap linked here.
1A: Kingsley-Pierson 9 Logan-Magnolia 5
Logan-Magnoolia committed four errors to put them in an early hole in the substate final loss. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page later tonight.
1A: Martensdale-St. Marys 11 Mount Ayr 3
Kasey Carter went deep to lead Martensdale-St. Marys to another state tournament. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page later tonight.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Class 1A Substate Finals
Martensdale-St. Marys 11 Mount Ayr 3
St. Albert 9 CAM, Anita 5
Kingsley-Pierson 9 Logan-Magnolia 5
Remsen, St. Mary’s 2 Newell-Fonda 0
Newman Catholic 3 Madrid 2
South Winneshiek 3 Saint Ansgar 0
Burlington Notre Dame vs. North Cedar (at Solon) PPD to 7/22
Don Bosco 12 HLV 5
Class 2A Substate Finals
Treynor 3 Kuemper Catholic 1
West Lyon 3 Unity Christian 1
Dike-New Hartford 12 Pocahontas Area 0
North Linn 6 New Hampton 3
Durant 6 Monticello 0
Mid-Prairie vs. Central Lee (at Mediapolis) PPD to 7/22
Van Meter 12 Cardinal 2
Des Moines Christian 3 Panorama 2