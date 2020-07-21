KMAland Baseball

(KMAland) -- Check out all the Class 1A and 2A substate baseball finals from Tuesday night.

1A: St. Albert 9 CAM, Anita 5 

St. Albert scored six runs in the fifth inning on their way to a come-from-behind victory and their 11th state tournament appearance. View the complete recap linked here.

2A: Treynor 3 Kuemper Catholic 1 

Drew Petersen struck out 15 to send the Cardinals to the state tournament. View the complete recap linked here.

1A: Kingsley-Pierson 9 Logan-Magnolia 5 

Logan-Magnoolia committed four errors to put them in an early hole in the substate final loss. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page later tonight.

1A: Martensdale-St. Marys 11 Mount Ayr 3 

Kasey Carter went deep to lead Martensdale-St. Marys to another state tournament. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page later tonight.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Class 1A Substate Finals 

Martensdale-St. Marys 11 Mount Ayr 3

St. Albert 9 CAM, Anita 5

Kingsley-Pierson 9 Logan-Magnolia 5

Remsen, St. Mary’s 2 Newell-Fonda 0

Newman Catholic 3 Madrid 2

South Winneshiek 3 Saint Ansgar 0

Burlington Notre Dame vs. North Cedar (at Solon) PPD to 7/22

Don Bosco 12 HLV 5

Class 2A Substate Finals 

Treynor 3 Kuemper Catholic 1

West Lyon 3 Unity Christian 1

Dike-New Hartford 12 Pocahontas Area 0

North Linn 6 New Hampton 3

Durant 6 Monticello 0

Mid-Prairie vs. Central Lee (at Mediapolis) PPD to 7/22

Van Meter 12 Cardinal 2

Des Moines Christian 3 Panorama 2