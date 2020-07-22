(KMAland) -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton advanced to the state tournament while Harlan, AL and Sioux City East had their seasons come to a finish on Wednesday night in substate baseball.
3A: Dallas Center-Grimes 12 Harlan 2
Dallas Center-Grimes scored the final 12 runs in the victory. View the complete recap linked here.
4A: Ankeny 5 Abraham Lincoln 0
Ankeny advanced to the state tournament behind a strong pitching performance from Brody Brecht. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
3A: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6 MOC-Floyd Valley 1
Daniel Wright threw all seven innings, scattering seven hits while striking out seven and walking just one for Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Class 1A Substate Final
Burlington Notre Dame 7 North Cedar 5
Class 2A Substate Final
Mid-Prairie 9 Central Lee 7
Class 3A Substate Finals
Dallas Center-Grimes 12 Harlan 2
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6 MOC-Floyd Valley 1
Gilbert 10 Boone 0
Benton 6 South Tama 5 — 9 inn
Marion 5 Central DeWitt 4
Clear Creek-Amana 12 Assumption 3
Norwalk 4 Centerville 1
ADM 3 Bondurant-Farrar 1
Class 4A Substate Finals
Ankeny 5 Abraham Lincoln 0
Johnston 6 Sioux City East 5 — 8 inn
Waukee 6 Mason City 5
Cedar Falls 7 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4
Dubuque Hempstead 5 Cedar Rapids Prairie 2
Pleasant Valley at Iowa City Liberty
Iowa City High 4 Linn-Mar 3
Urbandale 1 Des Moines Roosevelt 0