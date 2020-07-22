Sergeant Bluff-Luton Baseball to State
Photo: Sergeant Bluff-Luton/Twitter

(KMAland) -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton advanced to the state tournament while Harlan, AL and Sioux City East had their seasons come to a finish on Wednesday night in substate baseball.

3A: Dallas Center-Grimes 12 Harlan 2 

Dallas Center-Grimes scored the final 12 runs in the victory. View the complete recap linked here.

4A: Ankeny 5 Abraham Lincoln 0 

Ankeny advanced to the state tournament behind a strong pitching performance from Brody Brecht. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

3A: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6 MOC-Floyd Valley 1  

Daniel Wright threw all seven innings, scattering seven hits while striking out seven and walking just one for Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

Class 1A Substate Final 

Burlington Notre Dame 7 North Cedar 5

Class 2A Substate Final 

Mid-Prairie 9 Central Lee 7

Class 3A Substate Finals 

Dallas Center-Grimes 12 Harlan 2

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6 MOC-Floyd Valley 1 

Gilbert 10 Boone 0

Benton 6 South Tama 5 — 9 inn

Marion 5 Central DeWitt 4

Clear Creek-Amana 12 Assumption 3

Norwalk 4 Centerville 1

ADM 3 Bondurant-Farrar 1

Class 4A Substate Finals 

Ankeny 5 Abraham Lincoln 0

Johnston 6 Sioux City East 5 — 8 inn

Waukee 6 Mason City 5

Cedar Falls 7 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4

Dubuque Hempstead 5 Cedar Rapids Prairie 2

Pleasant Valley at Iowa City Liberty

Iowa City High 4 Linn-Mar 3

Urbandale 1 Des Moines Roosevelt 0