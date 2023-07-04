(KMAland) -- Thirteen KMAland teams moved on in the tournament trail while LC, West Harrison, Heelan, TJ, SC East, SBL & LeMars were regular-season winners in KMAland baseball on Monday.
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 11 — FIRST ROUND
Southeast Warren 6 Martensdale-St. Marys 3
Tate Dierking had two hits and three RBI, and Caden Carruthers posted two hits for Southeast Warren. Drake Steil tallied one hit and two runs for the Warhawks, which got three innings and three strikeouts from Brody Crow. Austin Ledlie added four innings and five strikeouts.
Travis White doubled and scored twice, and Cole Keller went 2-for-3 with a home run for Martensdale-St. Marys. Jaxson Bowlin struck out 11 in six innings for the Blue Devils.
Lynnville-Sully 22 Melcher-Dallas 1
No stats reported.
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 12 — FIRST ROUND
Coon Rapids-Bayard 3 Panorama 2 — 9 inn
Kolby Culbertson hit a walk-off home run for Coon Rapids-Bayard and was the winning pitcher on the mound. Culbertson entered in the seventh and struck out two without allowing a hit. Wyatt Oswald had a two-run single to account for the other two Crusaders runs.
Mount Ayr 13 Mormon Trail 3
Dylan Graham threw six innings, struck out four and gave up three unearned runs on just three hits for Mount Ayr. Rowan Sackett had a home run, drove in four and scored three runs, and Riley Stark, Tate Dugan and Conlee Stark all had two hits apiece. Graham also helped his own cause with a double among four hits and one RBI, and both Starks drove in two runs apiece.
Gavin Dixson and Ty Hysell had two hits each for Mormon Trail. Hysell doubled and drove in two, and Dixson finished with two runs scored.
Bedford 8 East Union 1
Klemit Olney struck out 12 in six innings and allowed just one run on three hits for Bedford in the win. Micah Nally had a double among three hits and drove in two, and Graham Godsey had two hits and an RBI for the Bulldogs.
East Union’s Josh Lopez had one hit and one RBI, and Austin Lack went five relief innings with five strikeouts for the Eagles. Check out video interviews with Olney and Coach Jason Bucher below.
Lenox 9 ACGC 5
Carter Reed was the winning pitcher for Lenox with four strikeouts and just one hit allowed. Gabe Funk had two hits, including a double, and Reed, Dawson Evans, Samson Adams, Keigan Kitzman, Trenton Beck and Xavier Adamson all had one hit each for the Tigers. Check out a video interview with Coach Trevor Luther below.
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 13 — FIRST ROUND
IKM-Manning 9 IKM-Manning 1
No stats reported.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 3 Boyer Valley 2
Easton Nelson’s two-run double in the bottom of the seventh sent Exira/EHK to the walk-off win. Nelson finished with two hits, adding a triple, and drove in three runs. Trey Petersen also had two hits, and Derrek Kommes had a hit and two runs. Alex Hansen (3.2 IP, 2 K) and Petersen (3.1 IP, 4 K) combined on the pitching performance for the Spartans.
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 14 — FIRST ROUND
Earlham 11 CAM 8
No stats reported.
Tri-Center 10 Griswold 0
Michael Turner was 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and four RBI, and Cael Witt and Tristin Gunderson both posted a double and two RBI for Tri-Center. Cael Corrin struck out six in four innings, and Carter Kunze K’ed two in one inning.
Bode Wyman pitched the full game for Griswold with two strikeouts. Zane Johnson walked and stole two bases for the Tigers.
Southwest Valley 6 Stanton 4
Southwest Valley’s Beau Johnston, Gavin Wetzel and Roman Keefe all had three hits while Wyatt Mendenhall added two RBI. Brayden Maeder was the winning pitcher for the Timberwolves.
Stanton’s Josh Martin had three hits, Kywin Tibben added two hits and two stolen bases and Brody Holmes had a double and sacrifice fly RBI. Jacob Martin pitched in a hit and an RBI, and Nolan Grebin worked five innings in relief with three strikeouts for Stanton.
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 15 — FIRST ROUND
Riverside 20 East Mills 4
Fremont-Mills 13 Sidney 0
Find recaps from the Riverside and Fremont-Mills wins at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
IOWA CLASS 2A DISTRICT 11 — FIRST ROUND
Chariton 8 Nodaway Valley 0
No stats reported.
IOWA CLASS 2A DISTRICT 16 — FIRST ROUND
Shenandoah 10 AHSTW 2
Treynor 15 Missouri Valley 0
Find the complete recap from Trevor Maeder at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Lewis Central 9 Glenwood 2
Luke Woltmann, Payton Fort and Logan Manz had two hits apiece while Woltmann and Parker Heller drove in two runs each for Lewis Central. Heller and Manz also scored two runs each behind the combined pitching performance of Ty Thomson (2 IP), Woltmann (2 IP), TJ Nettles (2 IP) and Gaven Goldsberry (1 IP), who combined on nine strikeouts and just one hit allowed.
Kayden Anderson accounted for that only hit, smashing a solo home run in the first inning for Glenwood.
NON-CONFERENCE
West Harrison 8 Harlan 3 — 9 inn
Mason King had two home runs among three hits and drove in five, and Nolan Birdsall added two hits and two runs for West Harrison. Mason McIntosh tallied two RBI, and Koleson Evans and Brady Melby combined on the nine innings on the mound with Melby earning the win.
Quinn Koesters and Cael Goshorn had two hits apiece for Harlan in the loss.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 5 Creston 0
Heelan’s Jaron Bleeker struck out 10 in six innings to get the win. Shane Sanderson had two hits and scored twice to lead the Crusaders offense.
Creston’s Cael Turner had two hits in the loss. Turner also struck out six in 5 2/3 innings on the mound.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 4 Creston 2
Thomas Mikkelsen had two hits, and McCoy Haines and Cael Turner each had one hit and one RBI for Creston in the loss. Parker Varner threw 6 1/3 innings and gave up just three earned runs on four hits.
Thomas Jefferson 7 Atlantic 2
Garrett Denman and Jacob Lesley had two hits and one RBI each for Thomas Jefferson in the win. Denman also pitched 5 2/3 innings and struck out 10 before Grant Nuzum came on for the final four outs, including three strikeouts.
Johnny Bullock hit a home run for Atlantic. Connor Pellett pitched 5 1/3 innings and struck out seven.
Indianola 3 Sioux City East 2
East gave up two runs in the bottom of the seventh to drop the game. Jax Theeler had a double among two hits and drove in one run to lead the offense. Cal Jepsen also had a double and scored. Brecken Schossow went the first two innings and gave up one unearned run on two hits before Jacob Denker came on for the final four frames, striking out four and giving up just the two runs on four hits.
Sioux City East 15 Clinton 4
Cal Jepsen doubled three times, drove in four and scored three runs, and Lincoln Colling added four hits, two RBI and two runs for Sioux City East in the win. Jax Theeler, Kason Clayborne, Brecken Schossow and Quinton Ashcroft all had two hits of their own with Schossow driving in three. Bohdy Colling was the winning pitcher with three shutout innings and just two hits allowed while striking out two.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4 Spencer 1
Tylar Lutgen struck out seven in five innings, allowing one run on two hits and three walks, to get the win, and Parker Lutgen pitched the final two frames with three strikeouts to pick up the save. Tanner Kleene led the offense with a double among two hits and drove in one. Both Lutgens also drove in one run apiece.
LeMars 5 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0
No stats reported.