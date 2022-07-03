(Council Bluffs) – Abraham Lincoln posted three wins over crosstown rival Thomas Jefferson on Sunday.
Abraham Lincoln 4 Thomas Jefferson 2
Braydon Lincoln had two hits, scored once and drove in two while Griff Rardin had an RBI, and Bennett Olsen and Aidan Martin each had two hits. Rardin was also the winning pitcher after striking out six on two hits in 3 2/3 innings.
Aaron Grell had two hits for Thomas Jefferson while Garrett Denman doubled.
Abraham Lincoln 17 Thomas Jefferson 0
Gaven Goldsberry and Griff Rardin each had big games. Goldsberry drove in five runs, homered as one of his two hits and scored twice. Rardin added three hits, four RBI and two runs scored. Joey Podraza and Bennett Olsen each contributed two hits, a double and one RBI. Owen Wilcoxen drove in two runs on one hit. Olsen and Aidan Martin each stole two bases.
Garrett Foster had two hits for Thomas Jefferson.
Abraham Lincoln 18 Thomas Jefferson 5
-Carson Schaa tripled and drove in four runs while Gaven Goldsberry and Braden LaSale each had three RBI and a triple. Braydon Lincoln and Griff Rardin posted two RBI apiece on three hits each, and Lincoln doubled.
Aaron Grell led Thomas Jefferson with two hits and an RBI while Jacob Lesley had a hit, an RBI and scored twice. Grant Nuzum added a hit and an RBI while Kendall Bell also sent in one runner.