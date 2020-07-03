(KMAland) -- Thomas Jefferson beat Lewis Central, East Union mounted a late rally, Atlantic edged Shen and much, much more from Friday night's action in KMAland baseball.
H10: Atlantic 6 Shenandoah 5
Ethan Sturm had two hits and two RBI. Gunner Kirchhoff added two RBI and Garrett McLaren and Lane Nelson also mustered two hits. Brody O'Brien struck out seven on four hits.
NC: Thomas Jefferson 5 Lewis Central 1
Lewis Central was paced in the defeat by two hits from Easton Dermody.
POI: East Union 16 Southwest Valley 9
The Eagles managed eight two-out runs in the sixth to break the game open and secure the victory.
POI: Lenox 7 Wayne 3
Cullen Wood had three hits, an RBI and a run scored. Brad Larson drove in two on two hits. Wood and Colton Gordon combined to allow just one run on the mound.
POI: Southeast Warren 8 Nodaway Valley 1
Cade Nelson led the Warhawks with three hits and four stolen bases. Tanner Dierking had three RBI, as did Tate Dierking. Bryce Hall, Nelson and Tanner Dierking combined to strike out 10 and allow zero earned run on six hits.
RVC: Woodbine 6 Exira-EHK 0
Layne Pryor hit his fourth home run of the season to lead the Tigers in the victory.
RVC: West Harrison 9 Ar-We-Va 1
Nick Rife had three hits and three RBI. Tyler Melby plated two. Colby Neill managed three hits. Grant Gilgen and Sage Evans combined to strike out seven in the victory while allowing just two hits.
RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 16 Glidden-Ralston 1
Preston McAlister had four RBIs. Gabe Obert and Peyton Clipperton each plated two. Josh Ramirez led the bats with three hits while Easton Hays scored three times. Quentin Culbertson struck out nine in the four-inning victory.
BLUEGRASS: Ankeny Christian 20 Melcher-Dallas 8
Malachi Johnson had four hits and four RBI. Matthew Weishhons drove in three. Cale Leever, Alex Carsone and Brock Parks had two RBI each. ACA scattered 17 hits in the win. Max Enfield paced the Saints with two hits.
BLUEGRASS: Lamoni 2 Twin Cedars 1
Lamoni's two runs in the second proved to be the difference. Landon Gilliland and Stephen Ansong had Lamoni's two hits. Bode Dykens allowed just two hits and zero earned runs.
BLUEGRASS: Mormon Trail 12 Orient-Macksburg 0
Wrigley Shanks had three hits and four stolen bases while Remington Newton drove in four runs.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic 6 Shenandoah 5
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox 7 Wayne 3
East Union 16 Southwest Valley 9
Martensdale-St. Marys 8 Bedford 5
Mount Ayr 3 Central Decatur 1
Southeast Warren 8 Nodaway Valley 1
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine 6 Exira-EHK 0
Coon Rapids-Bayard 16 Glidden-Ralston 1
West Harrison 9 Ar-We-Va 1
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian 20 Melcher-Dallas 8
Seymour at Moravia
Lamoni 2 Twin Cedars 1
Mormon Trail 12 Orient-Macksburg 0
Moulton-Udell 11 Murray 1
Non-Conference
Thomas Jefferson 5 Lewis Central 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Storm Lake
Sioux City West at Alta-Aurelia
Spencer 5 LeMars 2