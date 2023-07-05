(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Red Oak, St. Albert, Kuemper, Tri-Center, Underwood, Mt Ayr, Lenox, CD, West Harrison, Moravia & ACA all advanced in district play to highlight KMAland baseball on Wednesday.
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 9 — SEMIFINALS
Moravia 4 North Mahaska 1
Wyatt Throckmorton had two hits and an RBI and threw 4 2/3 innings with six strikeouts on the mound to lead Moravia.
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 11 — SEMIFINALS
Lynnville-Sully 7 Southeast Warren 0
Southeast Warren had just three hits, including two from Caden Carruthers and one from Ben Crall, who doubled. Brody Crow went four innings and struck out four, and Dalton Spear had two shutout innings for the Warhawks.
Ankeny Christian Academy 5 Grand View Christian 2
Eli Christensen led Ankeny Christian with three hits, one RBI and one run, and Landon Nehring pitched in one hit and one run. Christensen tossed six innings, struck out 14 and gave up two runs on five hits. Tyler Mahoney pitched the seventh for the save.
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 12 — SEMIFINALS
Mount Ayr 3 Coon Rapids-Bayard 2
Jaixen Frost had two hits and a run, and Rowan Sackeett delivered a three-run go-ahead triple in the seventh inning for Mount Ayr. Tate Dugan worked four innings and allowed just one earned run on one hit before Frost tossed three no-hit innings with six strikeouts.
Kolby Culbertson had the only hit of the game for Coon Rapids-Bayard. Ty Heydon drove in one run for the Crusaders. Culbertson pitched 6 2/3 innings and struck out 14 in a gritty effort.
Lenox 4 Bedford 1
Lenox pitcher Samson Adams threw seven innings, allowing just four hits and zero earned runs while striking out five. Adams also had two hits, one run and one RBI at the plate, and Trenton Beck added two hits and two RBI for the Lenox offense.
Bedford finished the night with four singles, including one each from Quentin King, Silas Walston, Logan Moyer and Peyton Kreps. Moyer threw six innings and struck out two for the Bulldogs in the loss.
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 13 — SEMIFINALS
Remsen St. Mary’s 12 IKM-Manning 1
Jace Starman had a double and drove in the only run of the game for IKM-Manning.
Alta-Aurelia 6 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0
Trey Petersen struck out three in five innings, and Gavin Bengard doubled among two hits for Exira/EHK in the loss. Easton Nelson also had one hit for the Spartans.
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 14 — SEMIFINALS
Tri-Center 3 Southwest Valley 0
Tri-Center’s Sean McGee, Cael Witt and Isaac Wohlhuter combined on a no-hitter with McGee throwing 4 2/3 innings with five strikeouts. Michael Turner singled, scored twice and stole three bases, and Wohlhuter added a hit, an RBI and a run scored. Witt also had one hit, two stolen bases and an RBI, and Carter Kunze drove in one run for the Trojans.
Isaac Currin threw a complete game with four strikeouts for Southwest Valley.
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 15 — SEMIFINALS
West Harrison 12 Riverside 2
Mason King had two hits, two RBI and three runs, and Nelson Clark added two hits with two RBI for West Harrison. Koleson Evans also scored twice, and Mason McIntosh struck out 10 on the mound to get the win.
St. Albert 13 Fremont-Mills 0
Check out the complete recap from KMA’s Ryan Matheny at the Local Sports News Page.
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 16 — SEMIFINALS
Akron-Westfield 4 Woodbine 0
Woodbine had five hits, including a double from Brody Pryor. Carter Gruver, Gavin Kelley, Kylon Reisz and Cody Dickinson also had one hit each for the Tigers. Gruver threw five innings and gave up just one earned run in the defeat.
IOWA CLASS 2A DISTRICT 3 — SEMIFINALS
Kuemper Catholic 12 Pocahontas Area 1
Koby Lampman went 2-for-2 with three RBI and two runs, and Logan Sibenaller and Ethan Loew added two hits, two RBI and two runs for Kuemper Catholic. Mason Knerl threw four strong innings with just one run allowed on three hits with two strikeouts.
IOWA CLASS 2A DISTRICT 12 — SEMIFINALS
Central Decatur 6 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 4
Spencer Smith had three hits, an RBI and a run scored, and Dean Layton posted one hit and two RBI for Central Decatur in the win. Jaxson Cornett struck out seven in 3 2/3 innings, and Landon McKilip followed with five Ks in 3 1/3 frames.
IOWA CLASS 2A DISTRICT 15 — SEMIFINALS
Underwood 5 Cherokee 4
Underwood tallied four runs in the first and one in the second on their way to the win. Gus Bashore had three hits, Mason Boothby added a single and two runs and Garrett Luett, Nick Hackett and Easton Robertson all drove in one run each for the Eagles. Luett struck out eight in six innings, and Jack Vanfossan pitched the seventh to pick up the save.
IOWA CLASS 2A DISTRICT 16 — SEMIFINALS
Clarinda 7 Shenandoah 4
Red Oak 4 Treynor 0
Find complete recaps from each game with Trevor Maeder at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
NON-CONFERENCE
Lewis Central 4 LeMars 3 — 8 inn
Jack Doolittle’s RBI single in the bottom of the eighth helped Lewis Central to a walk-off win. Luke Woltmann and Casey Clair also had strong offensive showings with two hits each. Brady Hetzel threw two shutout innings with two strikeouts while Brody Applegate struck out two in one frame. TJ Nettles pitched the final three shutout innings with two more strikeouts.
Evan Jalas led the way for LeMars with two hits and an RBI. He also pitched four innings, struck out four and gave up one run on five hits.
Abraham Lincoln 3 Harlan 1
Cooper Smith had three hits and an RBI, and Zach Lincoln totaled two hits and drove in one run for Abraham Lincoln. Clayton Smith threw four shutout innings and allowed just two hits to get the win. Aidan Martin came on in the seventh to earn the save.
Jozef Reisz led Harlan with two hits, and Matthew Sorfonden had a hit and an RBI. Franz Reisz threw six innings, striking out five and giving up three unearned runs.
Bondurant-Farrar 10 Atlantic 0
No stats reported.
Knoxville 6 Creston 4
Sam Henry and Tom Mikkelsen had three hits and one RBI each, and Dylan Hoepker singled in two runs for Creston in the tight loss.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 9 Denison-Schleswig 4
Heelan’s Kaleb LaFavor had two hits, two RBI and two runs, and Brady Baker added a double with two RBI in the win. Connor Sitzmann went a team-best three no-hit innings and struck out three.
Denison-Schleswig’s Gavin Hipnar tripled and drove in two, and Cody Schulte had a hit, an RBI and a run for the Monarchs.
Spirit Lake 7 Sioux City West 4
Cael Kilberg led Sioux City West with two hits and scored a run, and Ethan Frazee and Carter Jelken had one hit and one RBI each in the loss.