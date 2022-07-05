(KMAland) -- In a night full or rainouts and suspended games, four KMAland baseball teams advanced on in district tournament action.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 2
Woodbine 3 Fremont-Mills 1
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 12
Sigourney 2 Wayne 0
Moravia 3 Southeast Warren 2
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 13
Ankeny Christian 4 Madrid 2
Malachi Johnson worked six strong innings, allowing just one earned run on four hits while striking out six. Eli Christensen struck out the side in the seventh to earn the save. Christensen added a hit and two RBI for the Eagles in the win.
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 14
Interstate 35 7 Nodaway Valley 2
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 15
Treynor 9 Underwood 6
