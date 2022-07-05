Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy skies late. High near 90F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.