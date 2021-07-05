(KMAland) -- LC inched closer to a H-10 title behind a big performance from Cael Malskeit, St. Albert routed Harlan, Bedford walked off a winner, Lo-Ma rallied for a win and more from the night in KMAland baseball.
H-10: Creston 7 Shenandoah 4
Gannon Greenwalt had a 4-for-4 night with two RBI and two runs scored, and Kyle Strider added two hit sand two RBI for Creston in the win. Britain Miller pitched in a hit, a walk and two runs, and Gavin Shawler worked four innings with six strikeouts to get the win.
Braden Knight and Camden Lorimor had two hits and an RBI each for Shenandoah in the loss. Cain Lorimor pitched in two walks and two runs scored.
H-10: Lewis Central 6 Atlantic 2
Cael Malskeit struck out 16 and allowed two unearned runs on just four hits to get the complete game win for LC. Luke Meyer posted a three-hit night, and Ty Thomson added a double and two RBI.
Bodie Johnson finished with a triple and two RBI for Atlantic.
H-10: St. Albert 10 Harlan 1
St. Albert’s Luke Hubbard allowed just three hits and struck out five in the victory. Colton Brennan led the offense with a hit, two RBI and three runs, and Isaac Sherrill had a ringing two-run double. Brendan Monahan and Jaxson Lehnen added two hits, two runs and an RBI each, and Carter White finished with two hits and two RBI for the Falcons offense.
Quinn Koesters, Luke Musich and Isaiah Ahrenholtz had the only hits of the night for Harlan.
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 7 Denison-Schleswig 0
Austin Tigges tripled among three hits and drove in a run, and Benicio Lujano added a hit and two RBI for Kuemper int eh win. Tigges also threw six innings, struck out 11 and allowed just three hits and a walk. Cal Wanninger pitched in two hits, and Blake Pottebaum scored three runs.
Braiden Heiden, Nathan Gallup, Jaxson Hildebrand and Parker Bekkerus all had one hit each for Denison-Schleswig.
NC: AHSTW 6 Sidney 4
Brayden Lund had two doubles and two RBI, and Jake Kelly posted a pair of hits and drove in a run for AHSTW in the win.
Cole Stenzel hit his first home run of the season, and Leighton Whipple added a double and scored two runs for the Cowboys.
NC: Bedford 4 East Mills 3 — 8 inn
Micah Nally delivered a walk-off single for Bedford, scoring Noah Johnson. Klemit Olney picked up the win, allowing just one hit and striking out eight in 4 1/3 innings.
Jack Anderson threw 6 2/3 innings for East Mills, striking out 10. Mason Crouse scored two of East Mills’ three runs.
NC: Logan-Magnolia 5 Stanton 1
Logan-Magnolia broke a 1-1 tie with four runs in the top of the seventh. Ryder Harkleroad led the Lo-Ma offense with two hits and three RBI, and Joe Hedger pitched in two hits and two runs. Tre Melby threw a complete game with 15 strikeouts for the Panthers.
Colby Royal threw all seven innings for Stanton, striking out seven and giving up just two earned runs. Levi Martin had the only hit of the night for the Stanton offense.
NC: Van Meter 13 Treynor 0
Jaxon Schumacher had the only hit of the night for Treynor in the loss.
NC: Lenox 7 Orient-Macksburg 2
Brad Larson and Samson Adams had two hits and two runs each for Lenox in the win. Conner Fitzgerald tossed four innings, struck out five and allowed just one run on one hit to get the win.
NC: Interstate 35 16 Central Decatur 9
Kale Rockhold posted three hits, and Matthew Boothe and Keaton Adams had two hits and two runs each for Central Decatur in the loss. Tyke Hullinger pitched in a double and drove in a team-high two runs.
NC: Southeast Warren 10 Mormon Trail 4
Southeast Warren scored nine runs in the final two innings to pick up the win. Tanner Dierking had two hits, three RBI and two runs, and Cade Nelson pitched in two hits and two runs for the Warhawks. Caden Crow added a hit and two RBI. Tate Dierking threw four innings of relief with seven strikeouts and just one run allowed to get the win.
Remington Newton drove in two, and Gavin Dixson had two hits and two runs for Mormon Trail.
NC: East Sac County 4 Ar-We-Va 3 — 9 inn
Cooper Kock had three hits and scored twice for Ar-We-Va in the tight loss. Kock also threw six innings sand struck out 10 while allowing just two hits. Will Ragaller added two walks and a hit, struck out five in three innings and gave up just one unearned run.
NC: ACGC 10 Glidden-Ralston 2
Jackson Sklenar had a triple among three hits and drove in a run, and Mark Lensch collected two hits for Glidden-Ralston in the loss.
NC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 10 South Central Calhoun 1
Aaron McAlister had a single, a double and four RBI, and Josh Ramirez added two hits and two RBI for Coon Rapids-Bayard. Easton Hays and Preston McAlister also pitched in two hits each.
BLUE: Lamoni 12 Murray 3
Cael Ogier and Braedon Boswell had two hits and three RBI each with Boswell smacking his first career home run. Brayden Olson also had two hits and scored twice, and Odin Rivera and Landon McKillip added a hit and two RBI each for Lamoni. McKillip got the win with three innings of relief while Olson earned the save, striking out five in two innings after entering in a 6-3 ballgame.
NC: Des Moines Christian 10 Ankeny Christian 0
Eli Christensen had two hits for Ankeny Christian in the loss.
