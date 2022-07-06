(KMAland) -- West Harrison, Lamoni, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Tri-Center and Kuemper Catholic were among the seven KMAland baseball teams that punched their tickets to district finals on Wednesday.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 2
West Harrison 9 St. Albert 8
Sage Evans crushed at the dish with three hits and three RBI while also scoring twice. Mason King and Koleson Evans each contributed two hits and scored twice, and Nelson Clark posted two hits and two RBI. Gabe Gilgen and Jason Barry each had two hits and an RBI.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 13
Ogden 6 Earlham 0
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 14
CAM 7 Lenox 4
Lane Spieker belted two home runs and shined on the mound in CAM’s comeback win. Nick Stavas has the story at our Local Sports News Page.
Lamoni 13 Mount Ayr 7
Braedon Boswell had a big game with a homer and three RBI while Creyton Ogier sent in two runners on three hits and Odin Rivera tallied two RBI off two hits. Kalvin Brown and Brayden Olson each chipped in two doubles, and Brown drove in a run. Cannon Rivera also had one of Lamoni’s six doubles, and drove in a runner. Brown and Javin Stevenson each scored three times, and Stevenson showed off his speed with three stolen bases. Boswell struck out five in 2 ⅓ innings of one-hit action.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 15
Coon Rapids-Bayard 2 Stanton 0
Nolan Grebin threw four innings, scattering two hits with five strikeouts while Carter Johnson tossed two innings with four strikeouts in Stanton’s loss. Johnson had two hits while Grebin and Kywin Tibben had one knock each.
Tri-Center 7 Exira-EHK 3
Michael Turner went 2-for-3 with a solo home run while Jaxon Johnson added two doubles and an RBI to lead Tri-Center. Revin Bruck also had two hit sbehind Sean McGee, who went three innings and struck out seven while allowing just one hit. Justice Weers and Cael Corrin also combined for nine strikeouts in relief.
Gavin Bengard had an RBI double, and EastoN Nelson picked up a hit and an RBI of his own for Exira/EHK.
CLASS 1A DISTRICT 16
Kingsley-Pierson 11 IKM-Manning 1
Woodbury Central 8 Newell-Fonda 2
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 15
Clarinda 10 Red Oak 0
Jarod McNeese homered for Clarinda in the Cardinals’ shutout win. Check out Trevor Maeder’s full recap at our Local Sports News Page.
CLASS 2A DISTRICT 16
Kuemper Catholic 6 West Monona 2
John Boes doubled as one of his three hits and scored twice for Kuemper while Cooper Pottebaum had two hits, two RBI and scored a run, and Max Irlmeier doubled and pushed in two runners. Koby Lampman also had an RBI for the Knights, and Benicio Lujano roped two doubles. Mason Knerl struck out five on four hits and one walk in five innings on the mound.
Other 2A District 16
OABCIG 3 Cherokee, Washington 2
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Glenwood 11 Lewis Central 7
Lewis Central’s bid for a 20-0 Hawkeye Ten performance fell short while Glenwood nabbed their 10th straight win. Kayden Anderson went 3-for-4 with two triples, four RBI and three runs, and Jayme Fritts, Trenton Patton, Jason Colpitts and Nolan Little all added two hits each. Patton drove in three, and Colpitts had two RBI for the Rams.
JC Dermody had a pair of doubles and three RBI while Casey Clair doubled and drove in two. Britton Bond also squared up on a double and drove in a run for the Titans. Aron Harrington took the loss after striking out five on four hits with four earned runs and one walk in two innings. Ty Thomson added three strikeouts.
NON-CONFERENCE
Bishop Heelan 12 Denison-Schleswig 1
Jackson Freebern had three hits, a double, six RBI and stole two bags while Carter Ritz also added an RBI for the Crusaders. Shane Sanderson had two hits and scored four times, and Sean Schaefer accrued two hits and scored a pair of runs.
Devin Fink drove in Denison-Schleswig’s only run and doubled. Wyatt Johnson scored the run, and Gavin Hipnar struck out four in the loss.
Harlan 2 Abraham Lincoln 1 – 8 innings
Alex Monson had an RBI for Harlan while Cade Sears posted a double and scored a run. Stephen Leinen totaled two hits in the win, and Teagon Kasperbauer had a hit and scored a run. Harlan used four different pitchers in the win, which was earned by Sears.
Other Non-Conference Scores
Bondurant-Farrar 9 Atlantic 2
Sioux Center 4 Sioux City East 2