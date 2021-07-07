(KMAland) -- Lewis Central clinched a share of the Hawkeye Ten, Shenandoah shutout Lenox, St. Albert rolled along, Riverside knocked off Ar-We-Va, Underwood nabbed a big win and more from the Tuesday in KMAland baseball.
NC: Shenandoah 5 Lenox 0
Jade Spangler threw 6 2/3 shutout innings with six strikeouts for Shenandoah in the victory. Camden Lorimor had two hits and two RBI, and Couper Gile pitched int wo hits and an RBI for Shenandoah. Braden Knight also doubled, walked twice and scored twice, and Hunter Dukes had a single, a walk and two runs of his own.
Keigan Kitzman had two hits to lead the Lenox offense.
H-10: Lewis Central 10 Glenwood 5
Lewis Central clinched a share of the Hawkeye Ten Conference championship with the win. Luke Meyer had three hits, two RBI and two runs, and Aron Harrington added two hits, an RBI and a run of his own. Jonah Pomrenke doubled, walked twice and scored twice, and JC Dermody struck out 11 in six innings to get the win.
Glenwood’s Kayden Anderson posted two hits and three RBI, and Jayme Fritts added two hits of his own. Trent Patton had two hits and an RBI.
NC: St. Albert 12 Treynor 2
Brendan Monahan had a home run among three hits and drove in two, and Cy Patterson posted two hits and three RBI to lead St. Albert. Jeff Miller went 3-for-3 with two runs, and Daniel McGrath had two hits and two RBI. Luke Hubbard added two hits, scored twice and drove in a run, and Isaac Sherrill singled and drove in three. Eric Matthai threw a five-inning complete game with two strikeouts and allowed just tow runs on five hits.
AJ Schiltz finished with two hits and scored a run for Treynor in the defeat.
NC: Dallas Center-Grimes 11 Harlan 1
Isaiah Ahrenholtz had a hit and an RBI, and Cade Sears posted two hits for Harlan in the loss.
NC: Tri-Center 10 Sidney 0
Jaxon Johnson hit a two-run home run and walked twice, and Ethan Alfers went deep for Tri-Center. Mason Rohatsch added two hits and two RBI, Trent Kozeal had an RBI double and two walks and Leyton Nelson threw four shutout innings with six strikeouts.
Brydon Huntley and Cole Stenzel both had a pair of hits for Sidney.
NC: Underwood 6 CAM 2
Blake Hall had a hit, three RBI and two runs scored, and Coby Fink added a double and scored a run for Underwood in the win. Cael Jensen threw six strong innings, scattering seven hits and allowing just one run while striking out three for the Eagles.
Lane Spieker and Ethan Follmann posted two hits each for CAM in the defeat. Follmann and Connor McKee both drove in one run apiece.
NC: Woodbine 4 Missouri Valley 3
Cory Bantam struck out nine and gave up just two hits in 5 1/3 innings for Woodbine. Caleb Wakehouse and Kylon Reisz added two hits and an RBI each for the Tigers offense.
Cody Gilpin, Alec Fichter and Gage Clausen all drove in one run each for Missouri Valley. Fichter struck out 10 and allowed two runs — one earned — on four hits in 4 2/3 innings.
NC: Audubon 13 South Central Calhoun 4
Gavin Smith had a big night for Audubon with four hits, four RBI and three runs, and Gavin Larsen and Aiden Alt pitched in two hits and two RBI apiece for the Wheelers. Joel Klocke added a hit, two RBI and two runs. Braden Wessel pitched five innings, struck out five and allowed just one earned run on four hits to get the win.
NC: Riverside 6 Ar-We-Va 1
Braeden Kirsch three a complete game with just two earned runs allowed for Ar-WE-Va. Cooper Kock, Conner Kirsch and Damon Ehlers had the only hits for the Rockets.
NC: Mount Ayr 10 Lamoni 2
Adler Shay had three hits, including a triple, and drove in four for Mount Ayr in the win. Jaixen Frost added three hits, and Dawson Swank pitched in a pair of knocks. Briar Knapp gave up just two runs and struck out five to get the win.
NC: Panorama 19 Southwest Valley 2
Kade Hutchings had a two-RBI single for Southwest Valley in the loss.
NC: West Harrison 6 Logan-Magnolia 4
Koleson Evans had three hits and drove in one run, and Gabe Gilgen and Mason King also had two hits and an RBI each. Walker Rife tallied two hits of his own behind Sage Evans, who gave up just one earned run in five innings to get the win.
Evan Roden had two hits for Logan-Magnolia in the defeat.
POI: Southeast Warren 18 East Union 8
Mason Merfeld had three hits and three runs, and Tanner Dierking, Jeffrey Oakley, Tate Dierking and Austin Clendenen all had two hits for Southeast Warren. Jeffrey Oakley drover’s in three, and Tanner Dierking had two RBI.
NC: Wayne 9 Seymour 7
Boudyn White had a single, a double and three RBI, and R.C. Hicks finished with two hits and an RBI of his own. Bryant Werts posted three walks and two RBI.
MRC: Sioux City East 8 Bishop Heelan Catholic 2 (Game 1)
Cam Riemer and Cael Boever each hit home runs, and Aidan Haukap had six strikeouts in six two-hit innings for Sioux City East.
MRC: Sioux City East 8 Bishop Heelan Catholic 4 (Game 2)
Cael Boever posted a triple and drove in two at the plate and struck out nine in seven innings to get the win on the mound.
BLUE: Moravia 8 Melcher-Dallas 5
Owen Mann had two hits and drove in a run, and Mason Dejong pitched in one hit and two RBI for Melcher-Dallas.
NC: Ankeny Christian 6 Clarke 1
Malachi Johnson went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs, and Eli Christensen also posted two doubles. Matthew Welshhons tallied two doubles of his own and drove in three for the Eagles. Cale Leever went 6 1/3 innings, struck out four and gave up one run on four hits to get the win.
NC: North Mahaska 17 Melcher-Dallas 3
Cole Metz and Steven Krpan both had one hit and one RBI each for Melcher-Dallas.
NC: Twin Cedars 16 Tri-County 1
Kade Dunkin finished with two hits, three RBI and three runs, and Devin Arkema, Mason Sanders and Chase Rozenboom all had one hit and two RBI each for Twin Cedars. Dunkin threw all four innings, struck out five and allowed one unearned run on no hits.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southeast Warren 18 East Union 8
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City North 5 Abraham Lincoln 3 (Game 1)
Sioux City North 13 Abraham Lincoln 4 (Game 2)
Sioux City West 9 Thomas Jefferson 1
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6 LeMars 2 (Game 1)
LeMars 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3 (Game 2)
Bluegrass Conference
Non-Conference
Atlantic 15 Carroll 3
Pella 6 Martensdale-St. Marys 1
Moravia 12 Davis County 7
