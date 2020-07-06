(KMAland) -- Tri-Center nabbed a statement win, Bedford won a wild one, Treynor beat No. 1, MSTM kept on winning and more from the night in KMAland baseball.
NC: Tri-Center 9 Shenandoah 1
Kaleb Smith struck out nine in 6 2/3 innings while allowing zero earned runs on five hits for Tri-Center. Gaven Heim had two hits, including an inside the park home run, and drove in three, and Brett McGee and Kaden McDermott chipped in two hits each.
Owen McCunn had three hits for Shenandoah in the defeat.
H-10: Lewis Central 10 Red Oak 0
Easton Dermody had two hits, and Cael Malskeit drove in a pair of runs for the Titans. Malskeit and Colbey Roth combined on a nine-strikeout, five-inning shutout.
Garrett Couse had the lone hit for the Tigers in the defeat.
H-10: Harlan 11 Creston 8
Brenden Bartley tripled and drove in four runs for Harlan in the wild win while Isaiah Ahrenholtz added a hit and two RBI. Cade Sears had one hit and scored three times for the Cyclones.
Creston’s Britian Miller drove in two and Gage Skarda had two hits and driven a run. Luke Latham scored a trio of runs.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 6 Kuemper Catholic 3
Denison-Schleswig scored four runs in the fourth inning to pick up the lightning-shortened win. Carter Wessel had a hit and two RBI, and Braiden Heiden, Nathan Gallup and Trey Brotherton all drove in one run each.
Blake Pottebaum and Will Schenkelberg had run-scoring hits for Kuemper.
NC: St. Albert 12 Underwood 3 (On KMA Radio)
St. Albert scored the final 12 runs of the game to pick up the impressive non-conference victory. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
NC: AHSTW 5 Sidney 4
In the seventh, Joey Goins singled, stole second and moved around to third on a sacrifice bunt before scoring on a throwing error to lift the Vikings in a walk-off win.
Sam Porter and Clayton Akers added one hit and one RBI each for the Vikes while Akers struck out four in three innings. Sam Porter got the win with five strikeouts in four innings.
NC: Stanton 6 Southwest Valley 5 — 8 inn
Colton Thornburg hit a home run and walked off a come-from-behind extra-inning win. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
NC: Bedford 17 East Mills 16
Bedford blew a 9-2 lead only to score two in the seventh inning to walk off a winner. Silas Ralston delivered the game-winning hit for the Bulldogs.
Brennan Sefrit and Dylan Swaney had four hits and three RBI each while Jordan Perkins had two hits and drove in four. Noah Johnson went 2-for-2 with four runs scored, and Shay Purdy pitched in four hits, two RBI and two runs. Ralston and Tristen Cummings also had two hits each.
Jack Anderson led East Mills with four hits and four runs scored, and Ethan Yoshida added three hits and four RBI. Jackson Wray drove in three runs on one hit, and Michael Schafer and Nic Duysen had a hit and three runs scored each. Jack Gordon also drove in two runs.
NC: Treynor 6 Van Meter 4
Drew Petersen was 3-for-3 with two doubles and a home run, and Nate McCombs picked up the win as Treynor beat top-ranked Van Meter. Kristian Martens earned the save.
NC: Nodaway Valley 9 Earlham 3
Nodaway Valley scored all nine of their runs in the first inning to pick up the win.
NC: Martensdale-St. Marys 9 Carlisle 3
Trey Baker and Kasey Carter each hit home runs for Martensdale-St. Marys in the win.
NC: Southeast Warren 9 Mormon Trail 2
Cade Nelson homered and drove in three, and Bryce Hall added a double among three hits, scored three times and drove in a run for Southeast Warren. Jeffrey Oakley added a hit and two RBI.
NC: Panorama 14 Glidden-Ralston 1
Caden Smith singled and drove in a run while Grant Borkowski singled and scored. Holden Hein and Jackson Sklenar also had one hit each.
NC: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 8 Orient-Macksburg 4
Wiley Ray hit a home run for Orient-Macksburg in the loss.
NC: East Sac County 6 Ar-We-Va 5 — 8 inn
Damon Ehlers had a three-RBI double to tie the game in the seventh, but East Sac County walked off in the eighth.
BLUE: Ankeny Christian Academy 9 Orient-Macksburg 8
Malachi Johnson had two doubles among three hits while Eli Christensen and Cale Leever chipped in two hits and two RBI apiece for ACA.
NC: Des Moines Christian 11 Ankeny Christian Academy 3
Cale Leever, Keenan Jacobs, Nic Worsham and Brody Hoefle all hit safely for Ankeny Christian.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central 10 Red Oak 0
Harlan 11 Creston 8
Denison-Schleswig 6 Kuemper Catholic 3
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian Academy 9 Orient-Macksburg 8
Moravia 15 Melcher-Dallas 1
Non-Conference
Tri-Center 9 Shenandoah 1
St. Albert 12 Underwood 3
Fremont-Mills 18 Riverside 15
Bedford 17 East Mills 16
AHSTW 5 Sidney 4
Stanton 6 Southwest Valley 5 — 8 inn
Treynor 6 Van Meter 4
Logan-Magnolia 12 Boyer Valley 4
Audubon 8 West Harrison 4
Nodaway Valley 9 Earlham 3
Martensdale-St. Marys 9 Carlisle 3
Wayne 9 Moulton-Udell 3
Interstate 35 10 Central Decatur 0
Southeast Warren 9 Mormon Trail 2
Panorama 14 Glidden-Ralston 1
Woodward-Granger 10 CAM 0
East Sac County 6 Ar-We-Va 5 — 8 inn
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 8 Orient-Macksburg 4
Des Moines Christian 11 Ankeny Christian Academy 3
Albia 11 Twin Cedars 0