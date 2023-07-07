(KMAland) -- Class 3A and 4A substate baseball opened on Friday with LC, Glenwood and Harlan advancing along in the tournament trail.
Check out the KMAland baseball recap from Friday below.
IOWA CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 8 — FIRST ROUND
Lewis Central 9 Carroll 1
Ty Thomson struck out 12 in a complete game performance, allowing just one unearned run on one hit for the Titans. Brady Hetzel posted two hits and two RBI, Parker Heller added three hits and drove in one and Jack Doolittle and Brady Goester tallied one hit and two runs each in the win.
Glenwood 3 Creston 2
Risto Lappala delivered a two-run double while Kayden Anderson doubled, drove in one run and scored once for Glenwood in the win. Lappala also struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings, giving up just two unearned runs on one hit. Ryan Turner closed by getting the final four outs to pick up the save.
Kyle Strider had the only hit of the game for Creston. McCoy Haines had an RBI, Cael Turner scored a run and Parker Varner struck out six in six innings on the mound.
Storm Lake 14 Denison-Schleswig 0
No stats reported.
Harlan 12 Atlantic 2
Cade Sears tripled among two hits and drove in three, and Matthew Sorfonden added a double among three hits, scored three times and had two RBI for Harlan in the rout. Jozef Reisz also had three hits, and Quinn Koesters and Landen Kaufman both had two hits and two RBI for the Cyclones. Stephen Leinen struck out 12 in six innings, allowing just one earned run.
Atlantic’s Tanner O’Brien singled and had one RBI, and Easton O’Brien doubled and scored in the loss.
IOWA CLASS 4A SUBSTATE 3 — FIRST ROUND
Johnston 10 Thomas Jefferson 0
Jacob Lesley and Jordan Steinspring both had one hit to lead the way for Thomas Jefferson in the loss.
IOWA CLASS 4A SUBSTATE 7 — FIRST ROUND
Dowling Catholic 9 Sioux City West 0
No stats reported.