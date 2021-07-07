(KMAland) -- Mount Ayr grabbed a share of the POI, Clarinda got a big blast in a win over Lo-Ma, Glenwood took own Treynor, Red Oak edged East Mills and more from the Wednesday in KMAland baseball.
NC: Clarinda 10 Logan-Magnolia 3
Michael Shull threw five innings, and Jarod McNeese blasted a grand slam and drove in five runs to lead Clarinda.
NC: Red Oak 5 East Mills 2
Adam Baier singled, drove in a run and scored twice for Red Oak in the victory. Dawson Bond threw 4 2/3 innings of no-hit relief with 11 strikeouts to get the win. Garrett Couse and AJ Schmid each drove in one run.
Andrew Jackson drove in a run, and Mason Crouse had a hit and an RBI of his own for East Mills.
NC: Glenwood 6 Treynor 3
Austin Patton doubled, singled twice and drove in a run for Glenwood while Tyler Harger added a hit and two RBI. Risto Lappala struck out seven and allowed just two hits in six innings to get the win.
Payton Chapman singled and scored twice, and Gabe Travis and Brock Poland both had RBI hits for Treynor.
NC: Harlan 11 ADM 2
Isaiah Ahrenholtz singled, doubled and drove in three, and Cade Sears added two hits and two RBI for Harlan in the win. Alex Monson posted a single and two RBI behind Franz Reisz, who threw six two-hit innings to get the win.
NC: AHSTW 11 Griswold 2
Brayden Lund led AHSTW with three hits, three RBI and three runs scored, and Blake Holst added three hits and two runs of his own. David Johnson posted two hits, two runs and an RBI, Jake Kelly added a double among two hits and Jace Peterson pitched in a two-run single. Jacob Coon threw all seven innings, allowing two runs - one earned — while striking out four.
NC: Nodaway Valley 11 Underwood 7
Mason Mather had three hits and five RBI, and Evan Focht posted two hits, four RBI and two runs for Nodaway Valley in the high-scoring win. Boston DeVault pitched in three hits and scored twice, and Mason Menefee tallied two hits and four runs of his own. Mather also threw 3 1/3 scoreless innings in relief.
Josh Ravlin had two hits and two RBI, and Coby Fink posted two hits and an RBI for Underwood in the loss.
NC: CAM 15 Audubon 4
Colby Rich finished a home run shy of the cycle and drove in five, and Connor McKee posted two hits and two RBI for CAM. Cade Ticknor tallied two hits of his own for the Cougars.
Gavin Smith had two hits and an RBI, and Gavin Larsen doubled and drove in three for Audubon.
NC: West Harrison 4 Missouri Valley 2
Koleson Evans threw six innings, struck out six and allowed one earned run on three hits to get the win for West Harrison. Grant Gilgen had three hits and drove in a run, and Mason McIntosh doubled among two hits and drove in two. Evans also picked up three hits.
Cody Gilpin topped Missouri Valley with two hits and scored a run.
POI: Mount Ayr 7 Martensdale-St. Marys 3
Jaydon Knight struck out 10 and threw a complete game five-hitter for Mount Ayr, which clinched a share of the Pride of Iowa Conference championship with Martensdale-St. Marys. Jaixen Frost, Briar Knapp and Jace Grose all hit home runs for the Raiders.
MRC: Sioux City East 11 Abraham Lincoln 1
Sean McManamy threw a five-hit complete game for Sioux City East in the win. Kaleb Nutt, Kelynn Jacobsen and Easton Voigt all had two hits while Terrick Thompson, Jacobsen and Voigt drove in two runs apiece for the Black Raiders.
Braydon Lincoln and Aidan Martin had two hits each for Abraham Lincoln.
NC: Melcher-Dallas 10 Colo-Nesco 2 (Game 1)
Logan Godfrey, Cole Metz, Ryan Krpan and Anthony Schneider had two hits each while Godfrey, Metz, Krpan and Owen Suntken drove in two each.
NC: Melcher-Dallas 5 Colo-Nesco 4 (Game 2)
Steven Krpan and Cole Metz had two hits and two RBI each, and Ryan Krpan posted two hits and an RBI of his own. Owen Mann pitched in a two-run double.
NC: Pleasantville 12 Ankeny Christian 11
Eli Christensen collected three hits and drove in three, and Malchi Johnson had a triple, two RBI and three runs scored for Ankeny Christian. Brody Hoefle added two hits and two runs, and Keenan Jacobs posted a two-run double for the Eagles.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Pride of Iowa Conference
Missouri River Conference
Non-Conference
Kuemper Catholic 6 Carroll 5 — 8 inn
Orient-Macksburg at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
MVAOCOU 7 Boyer Valley 1
Lawton-Bronson at Woodbine
Twin Cedars 6 Baxter 3
