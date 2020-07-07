(KMAland) -- Shutout wins for LC and Red Oak, St. Albert with another victory, Atlantic walked off, Harlan impressive in win over DCG, Woodbine came back and more from the night in KMAland baseball.
H-10: Lewis Central 10 Shenandoah 0
Aron Harrington and Easton Dermody combined on a six-inning no-hitter with 12 strikeouts. Colley Roth led the offense with two hits and three RBI, and Bryson Sharon pitched in two hits and two RBI. Jonah Pomrenke also had two hits and scored three times for LC.
NC: Red Oak 15 Essex 0
Braden Woods had two hits and drove in three, and Derek Baucom and Dawson Bond chipped in two hits and two RBI for the Tigers. Wyatt Sederburg threw a four-inning, two-hit shutout.
Payton Ashlock and Tucker Hadden each hit safely for Essex.
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 12 Glenwood 9
Blake Pottebaum had two hits, two runs scored and three RBI to lead Kuemper Catholic in the win. Will Schenkelberg added two hits and scored twice, and Cal Wanninger had a three-run double. Kyle Feauto also drove in two.
Jayme Fritts topped the Glenwood offense with four hits and two runs scored, and Michael Mulkerrin had two hits and scored twice.
NC: St. Albert 8 Treynor 4
Lance Wright had a double, home run, three RBI and three runs scored for St. Albert in the victory. Brett Klusman added three RBI of his own. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
NC: Atlantic 2 Carroll 1 — 8 inn
Bodie Johnson hit a game-tying home run, and Gunner Kirchhoff later followed with a walk-off RBI hit in the bottom of the eighth to lift Atlantic.
NC: Harlan 5 Dallas Center-Grimes 4
Joey Moser had a double among two hits and drove in two, and Alex Monson and Brenden Bartley combined on a strong pitching performance to lead Harlan. Luke Musich pitched in two hits and an RBI for the Cyclones.
NC: Woodbine 5 Missouri Valley 4
Layne Pryor hit a three-run go-ahead home run in the top of the seventh and drove in four runs while Gavin Kelly added a pair of hits for Woodbine in the win.
NC: Audubon 10 South Central Calhoun 0
Joel Klocke and Skyler Schultes had two hits each while Schultes, Gavin Smith and Braden Wessel all drove in two runs each for Audubon. Schultes threw all five innings, striking out eight and allowing just two hits.
MRC: Thomas Jefferson 13 Sioux City West 3
Tucker Rowe singled, doubled and drove in four, and Tyler Huey pitched in a hit and three RBI for Thomas Jefferson.
MRC: Sioux City West 7 Thomas Jefferson 4
Tucker Rowe doubled, homered and scored twice, and Jared Thompson added two hits and two RBI for TJ.
NC: Des Moines Christian 10 Lamoni 0
Javin Evans and Jaiden River had the only two hits for Lamoni in the defeat.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 3 Southeast Warren 2
Martensdale-St. Marys 15 East Union 0
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City North (DH)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11 LeMars 3
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6 LeMars 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Sioux City East 1
Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 Sioux City East 0
Non-Conference
Clarinda 11 Bedford 2
Underwood 7 CAM 3
Woodbine 5 Missouri Valley 4
IKM-Manning 7 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 3
Panorama 19 Southwest Valley 1
Central Decatur 17 Moravia 7
Webster City 6 Coon Rapids-Bayard 5
Twin Cedars 13 Colo-Nesco 3
North Mahaska 13 Melcher-Dallas 3