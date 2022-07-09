(KMAland) -- Harlan, Lewis Central, Creston, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City East all advanced in postseason baseball action on Friday.
CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 1
Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0
Brady Baker had three hits, a double and three RBI while Sean Schaefer drove in a pair of runs on two hits, and Ian Gill had two hits, including a homer, in his two-RBI performance. Jaron Bleeker managed two hits, a double and drove in one run, and Kaleb Gengler had one hit and an RBI. Gengler was also the winning pitcher after striking out seven in four innings of no-hit, two-walk action.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7 LeMars 4
Bryce Click homered as his only hit and scored twice while Aidan Sieperda had two hits and scored two runs, and Tylar Lutgen had two hits and scored twice. Drake Van Meter and Easton Wheeler each drove in runs for the Warriors. Click was also the winning pitcher after striking out four on eight hits with two walks in 6 ⅔ innings while Sieperda got the save.
Kole Carpenter led LeMars with two hits, a double and a run scored. Ayden Hoag had two hits and an RBI, and Teagen Kasel and Cal Eckstine each had one hit and one RBI apiece. Evan Pratt contributed two bops for the Bulldogs.
Other Class 3A Substate 1
MOC-Floyd Valley 6 Sioux Center 1
Spencer 4 Storm Lake 3
CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 8
Lewis Central 13 Clarke 0
Britton Bond had a big night for the Titans going three-for-three including a double along with three RBI. JC Dermody and Ty Thomson had two hits a piece while Payton Fort, Devin Nailor, Luke Woltmann, and Logan Manz all drove in runs. Nailor, Aron Harrington, and Casey Clair also chipped in with a hit each. Meanwhile, Dermody was stellar on the mound including 11 strikeouts and just one hit in four innings pitched.
Creston 5 Denison-Schleswig 4
Avery Fuller led the way for the Panthers with three hits and two RBI. Meanwhile, Cael Turner, Sam Henry, and Kyle Strider had two hits each. Strider, Dylan Hoepker, and Gannon Greenwalt each had an RBI, while Hoepker, McCoy Haines, and Gage Skarda had one hit apiece. On the mound, Turner struck out six batters while giving up two earned runs on three hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched.
Jaxson Wessel had two hits and scored twice for Denison-Schleswig while Ty Fink had two RBI.
Harlan 2 Carroll 0
In a pitching duel, Quinn Koesters and Cade Sears had one hit each, while Sears and Teagon Kasperbauer both drove in a run. Alex Monson put on a stellar performance going the full distance on the mound pitching all seven innings. Monson gave up no earned runs on two hits and struck out eight.
Glenwood 3 Atlantic 2 On KMAX-Stream
Glenwood came back from a 2-0 deficit. Check out the story from Nick Stavas at our Local Sports News Page.
CLASS 4A SUBSTATE 1
Sioux City East 9 Sioux City West 3
Aidan Haukap had a double and two RBI while Jax Theeler also plated a pair of runners. Blake Patino had two hits, doubled and drove in a run, and Jacob Brienzo contributed two hits, a double, an RBI and scored twice . Lincoln Colling roped a double and scored a run, and Vinney Pomerson had an RBI, a single and a run scored. Haukap was the winning pitcher after striking out four on eight hits and three earned runs in a complete game.
OTHER CLASS 4A SUBSTATE 1
Waukee 9 Des Moines Hoover 0
Southeast Polk 15 Sioux City North 2
CLASS 4A SUBSTATE 8
Waukee Northwest 10 Thomas Jefferson 0
WDM Valley 3 Abraham Lincoln 0
Des Moines Roosevelt 3 Norwalk 2