(KMAland) -- Braiden Heiden threw a no-hitter, East Mills walked off Red Oak, T-C outscored Atlantic, LC swept SCN, CAM rolled past Audubon, SEW ended Lenox’s win streak, Lamoni clinched the Bluegrass and more from the night in KMAland baseball.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 2 Clarinda 0
Braiden Heiden struck out 11 and threw a no-hitter for Denison-Schleswig in the victory.
NC: East Mills 8 Red Oak 7
Jackson Wray threw 6 1/3 strong innings for East Mills, but Red Oak scored five seventh-inning runs to tie the game. Nic Duysen then walked off in the bottom half with a game-winning hit.
Duysen finished with two hits and two RBI to lead the Wolverines, and Jack Anderson added a pair of RBI on one hit.
Red Oak’s Dawson Bond had a hit and scored twice, and Garrett Couse scored two runs and drove in one.
NC: Tri-Center 10 Atlantic 7
Tri-Center scored eight runs in the fifth inning to hold on for the win. Trent Kozeal homered and drove in four, and Brett McGee had three hits and two RBI. Trevor Carlson chipped in two hits, and Gaven Heim pitched in an RBI triple.
Brody O’Brien had two hits and two RBI, and Gunner Kirchhoff had two hits of his own for Atlantic.
NC: Lewis Central 17 Sioux City North 0
Easton Dermody had two doubles and a triple and drove in three while Jordan Wardlow bashed a three-run home run to lead Lewis Central. Jonah Pomrenke pitched in three hits and two RBI, and JC Dermody, Aron Harrington and Cael Malskeit all had two RBI each.
JC Dermody threw all four innings, striking out four and giving up just five hits.
NC: Lewis Central 10 Sioux City North 0
Jonah Pomrenke had another big game with two hits and two RBI, and Jordan Wardlow, Easton Dermody, Bryson Sharon, Colbey Roth, Nolan Miller and Aron Harrington all drove in one run each. Wardlow struck out 13 in six two-hit innings.
NC: Carroll 24 Kuemper Catholic 10
Will Schenkelberg had two hits and drove in four runs, and Truman Haukap had two hits and scored twice for Kuemper in the defeat. Kyle Feauto also drove in two runs for the Knights.
NC: AHSTW 15 Griswold 0
Joey Cunningham singled, homered and drove in three runs for AHSTW in the dominant win. Cunningham also threw three innings and struck out eight. Lucas Young had two hits, and Joel Sampson and Nick Denning added a hit and two RBI.
Griswold’s lone hit came from Mackade Schroder.
NC: Des Moines Christian 12 Treynor 2
Jaxon Schumacher had two of Treynor’s four hits, including a double. Nate McCombs and Will Halverson both drove in one run each for the Cardinals.
NC: CAM 13 Audubon 2
Cade Ticknor homered, drove in three and scored three times for CAM in the victory. Lane Spieker added two hits and three RBI, and Jacob Holst, Ben Tibben and Ethan Arp all hit safely twice. Joe Kauffman threw five innings, struck out six and picked up the win.
Braden Wessel had a hit and an RBI for the Wheelers while Skyler Schultes also drove in a run.
POI: Southeast Warren 8 Lenox 4
Bryce Hall had a three-run double, and Cade Nelson added two hits and two RBI for the Warhawks. Brock Manser also drove in two behind 4/23 innings from winning pitcher Mason Merfeld, who struck out six.
Keegan Christensen led Lenox with two hits and an RBI, and Zach Schmitz added a hit, a walk and an RBI of his own.
NC: ACGC 17 Glidden-Ralston 5
Grant Borkowski had a hit and scored twice, and Caden Smith drove in a run on one hit for Glidden-Ralston.
BLUE: Lamoni 15 Mormon Trail 0
Stephen Ansong threw a four-inning two-hit shutout, and Jaiden Rivera had three hits for Lamoni in the win. The victory clinched an outright Bluegrass Conference championship for the Demons.
