(KMAland) -- KMAland 1A/2A Kuemper beat No. 2 Tri-Center in a tight battle, Lenox outscored East Mills, West Harrison edged Sidney and more from the Thursday in KMAland baseball.
NC: Winterset 8 Creston 2
Gannon Greenwalt had a hit, an RBI and a run for Creston in the loss. Britain Miller singled and scored, and Kyle Strider added an RBI.
NC: Kuemper Catholic 9 Tri-Center 8
Blake Pottebaum had a double among three hits and drove in a run, and Austin Tigges and Trevor Rial pitched in two hits and an RBI each for Kuemper.
Ethan Alfers topped Tri-Center with three hits and three RBI, and Trent Kozeal pitched in a double among two hits and drove in one.
NC: Lenox 17 East Mills 10
Keegan Christensen led Lenox with two doubles among four hits, drove in three and scored twice. Keigan Kitzman pitched in two hits, two RBI and three runs, and Carter Reed worked 3 1/3 innings to get the win.
NC: Mount Ayr 9 Moravia 6
Ryce Reynolds had three hits and scored twice, and Jaixen Frost added two hits and two runs for Mount Ayr in the win.
NC: Martensdale-St. Marys 5 Dike-New Hartford 2
Kasey Carter bashed a home run for Martensdale-St. Marys in the win.
MRC: Sioux City North 17 Thomas Jefferson 4 (Game 1)
Drew Kinnaman had four hits, scored twice and drove in a run while Cael Miller posted four hits and drove in five to lead the Stars.
Nate Anderson and Hunter Ryba added two hits each for Thomas Jefferson.
MRC: Sioux City North 19 Thomas Jefferson 1 (Game 2)
Drew Kinnaman and Steven Kling each drove in four runs while Evan Helvig had a hit, three RBI and two runs for Sioux City North.
Jaiden Belt had a hit and drove in a run for Thomas Jefferson.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD — Tournament Trail
Class 1A District 9 — First Round
Tri-County 6 Moulton-Udell 3
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE — Regular Season
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic 5 Abraham Lincoln 2 (Game 1)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 8 Abraham Lincoln 1 (Game 2)
Sioux City North 17 Thomas Jefferson 4 (Game 1)
Sioux City North 19 Thomas Jefferson 1 (Game 2)
Sioux City East 10 LeMars 4 (Game 1)
Sioux City East 9 LeMars 1 (Game 2)
Sioux City West 7 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4 (Game 1)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7 Sioux City West 5 — 8 inn (Game 2)
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian 11 Murray 1 (Game 1)
Ankeny Christian 7 Murray 2 (Game 2)
Non-Conference
Panorama 4 Atlantic 1
Winterset 8 Creston 2
Kuemper Catholic 9 Tri-Center 8
Lenox 17 East Mills 10
West Harrison 4 Sidney 2
Mount Ayr 9 Moravia 6
Martensdale-St. Marys 5 Dike-New Hartford 2