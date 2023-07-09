(KMAland) -- Five KMAland teams grabbed district titles on Saturday while three Missouri River Activities Conference teams grabbed postseason victories of their own in KMAland baseball action Saturday.
IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT FINALS
District 9: Burlington Notre Dame 4 Moravia 3
No stats reported.
District 11: Lynnville-Sully 4 Ankeny Christian 2
Eli Christensen had two hits and scored once, and Brody Hoefle singled, scored and drove in one run to lead Ankeny Christian.
District 12: Lenox 7 Mount Ayr 5
Samson Adams had a big night with three hits and scored once, and Keigan Kitzman and Trenton Beck drove in two runs each for Lenox. Gabe Funk also had two hits and scored twice. Laramie Stoaks threw five big innings of relief without allowing a run and striking out two.
Jaixen Forst and Drew Ehlen both had two hits and drove in one run for Mount Ayr. Find postgame reaction video interviews below.
District 14: Woodbury Central 3 Tri-Center 0
Michael Turner had a hit and Revin Bruck added a bunt single for Tri-Center.
District 15: West Harrison 3 St. Albert 0
Check out the full rundown from Ryan Matheny at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
IOWA CLASS 2A DISTRICT FINALS
District 3: Kuemper Catholic 19 Manson-NW Webster 4
Carter Putney went 2-for-3 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs, and Cooper Pottebaum added two hits, four RBI and two runs for Kuemper Catholic in the win. Logan Sibenaller pitched in one hit, three RBI and one run, and Ethan Loew stuck out five in four innings.
District 12: Pella Christian 16 Central Decatur 1
No stats reported.
District 15: Underwood 8 Hinton 1
Easton Robertson led the way for Underwood with two hits and three RBI, and Jack Vanfossan had two hits, two runs and an RBI for the Eagles. Gus Bashore posted one hit and two RBI for Underwood. Jack Vanfossan threw 6 1/3 innings and struck out five in the win.
District 16: Clarinda 6 Red Oak 5
Check out the full recap from Ethan Hewett at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
IOWA CLASS 3A SUBSTATE 1 — FIRST ROUND
Bishop Heelan Catholic 12 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 2
Raiden Ericson had two doubles and two RBI, and Jaron Bleeker added a hit and two RBI for Bishop Heelan Catholic in the win. Hunter Wauhob was the winning pitcher with six strikeouts in six innings, allowing two runs — one earned — on five hits.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4 LeMars 3 — 8 inn
Parker Lutgen led off the bottom of the eighth inning with a walk-off home run to send Sergeant Bluff-Luton to the win. Easton Wheeler added a double among two hits and drove in three, and Tanner Kleene had two hits and scored once. Brayden Kerr tossed six innings and struck out five, and Hunter Echter went the last two scoreless frames to get the win.
Ayden Hoag tripled, singled and had one RBI, and Evan Jalas had two hits and an RBI of his own. Tate Murphy pitched in two hits, and Carter Baumgartner had one hit and one RBI. Hoag struck out nine in five innings on the mound.
IOWA CLASS 4A SUBSTATE 3 — FIRST ROUND
Abraham Lincoln 5 Sioux City North 4
Cooper Smith hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh inning to lift AL to the the win. Zach Lincoln added a hit and two RBI, and Blake Higgins finished with two hits and one RBI. Braydon Lincoln struck out four in six innings to get the win, and Aidan Martin came on for the seventh to pick up the save.
WDM Valley 11 Sioux City East 0
Logan Cherkas led Sioux City East with two hits in the defeat. Cal Jepsen, Jax Theeler, Kason Clayborne, Kelynn Jacobsen and Quinton Ashcraft all had one hit of their own.