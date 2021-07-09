(KMAland) -- Abraham Lincoln, Harlan, St. Albert and Martensdale-St. Marys earned non-conference wins on Friday night while Clarinda dropped a wild one to Winterset.
Check out the full KMAland baseball rundown below.
NC: Winterset 8 Clarinda 6
Cooper Neal drove in three runs while Wyatt Schmitt sent two across on two hits. Michael Shull singled and scored three times while Isaac Jones tallied two hits and scored twice. Winterset posted seven runs in the sixth for the comeback victory.
NC: Abraham Lincoln 9 Glenwood 3
Austin Patton drove in two runs while Kayden Anderson doubled to scratch a run. Jayme Fritts also doubled in the loss and Trent Patton had two hits. Caleb Dressell and Risto Lappala added one hit apiece for the Rams.
NC: St. Albert 16 Thomas Jefferson 7
Jaxson Lehnen went 3-for-5 while Carter White drove in four runs. Jeff Miller took the win with five strikeouts on four earned runs and four hits in five innings.
Jaiden Belt had two hits and Hunter Ryba drove in two runs for TJ in the defeat.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD (7/9)
Harlan 5 LeMars 2
Bishop Heelan Catholic 6 Denison-Schleswig 2
Martensdale-St. Marys 7 Des Moines Christian 5
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8 MOC-Floyd Valley 6