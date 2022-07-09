(KMAland) -- West Harrison, TrI-Center, CAM, Moravia and Kuemper Catholic all moved one win away from state tournament berths after claiming district championships on Saturday.
2: West Harrison 11 Woodbine 7
Gabe Gilgen managed three hits and scored three times while Mason King had two hits and drove in three hits. Koleson Evans and Brady Melby had two RBI each, and Evans had two hits. Mason King got the win after striking out five on three hits with two walks.
13: Ogden 3 Ankeny Christian 2
Eli Christensen had three hits and doubled for Ankeny Christian while Malachi Johnson and Daniel Schoening had two hits each. Ben McDermott managed a hit and an RBI for Ankeny Christian. Johnson and Christensen combined to strike out 20. Johnson struck out nine on five hits with two walks in 4 1/3 innings, and Christensen sent down 11 Ogden batters in 3 2/3 innings on three hits with one walk in the heartbreaking loss.
14: CAM 7 Lamoni 3
Colby Rich broke a sixth-inning tie with a two-run single to send CAM back to a district final. Jack Follmann doubled. Cade Ticknor threw five innings with five strikeouts on three hits, and Joe Kauffman got the win after striking out four on two hits in two innings of relief.
Braedon Boswell, Kalvin Brown and Odin Rivera had one RBI apiece for Lamoni while Boswell and Kade Nowlin each doubled, and Brown tripled. Creyton Ogier had one hit and stole two bags. Landon McKillip struck out four in four innings while Brayden Olson fanned three in two innings.
15: Tri-Center 1 Coon Rapids-Bayard 0
Cael Witt’s walk-off hit handed Tri-Center the thrilling win. Michael Turner scored the winning run and had two hits while Alex Corrin also had a hit. Sean McGee was brilliant for Tri-Center with 16 strikeouts on one hit and three walks in seven innings.
Parker Hayes had Coon Rapids-Bayard’s only hit while Kolby Culbertson struck out nine on four hits in six innings.
OTHER CLASS 1A DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS
12: Moravia 20 Sigourney 9
CLASS 2A DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS
15: Clarinda 11 Treynor 1
Clarinda’s offense willed the Cardinals to an impressive win while Creighton Tuzzio allowed only one run on three hits. Find the full story here.
16: Kuemper Catholic 7 OABCIG 1
Logan Sibenaller had two hits and two RBI while Cal Wanninger had two hits, a double and an RBI. John Boes and Carter Putney each added two singles. Koby Lampman doubled to drive in a run, Trevor Rial had one hit and scored twice, and Benicio Lujano had one hit and one RBI in Kuemper’s win. Wanninger tossed a six-inning gem with 10 strikeouts on two hits with four walks and one earned run.