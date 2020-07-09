(KMAland) -- Shen took down F-M, Underwood shutout Clarinda, Lenox edged East Mills, TJ swept SC North and more from the night in KMAland baseball.
NC: Shenandoah 11 Fremont-Mills 1
Nick Mather scattered seven hits and struck out six in a six-inning complete game for Shenandoah. Braden Knight singled, doubled and drove in four runs to lead the Mustangs offense.
Colton Hauschild had two hits, and Brock Wetzel drove in a run for the Mustangs.
NC: Underwood 10 Clarinda 0
Landon Nelson had a hit and drove in two while Nick Ravlin homered and scored three runs for Underwood. Nelson threw a five-inning, five-strikeout, two-hit shutout for the Eagles. Blake Hall added two hits, including a double, and drove in one run.
H-10: Atlantic 9 Glenwood 5
Atlantic had a four-run fifth and four-run sixth to lift themselves to a season sweep of the Rams.
Kayden Anderson led Glenwood with two hits and an RBI, and Caden Johnson, Cole Mayberry, Austin Patton and Zach Carr all drove in one run.
NC: Lenox 8 East Mills 7
Johnathan Weaver had a hit, scored twice and stole two bases for Lenox while Samson Adams added a hit, scored a run and stole two bases of his own. Cullen Wood threw two scores innings to get the win, and Colton Gordon struck out five in two innings to earn the save.
POI: Central Decatur 13 Bedford 6
Haden Leymaster had four hits and drove in three runs, and Michel Evertsen added a three-hit, three-RBI, three-run night for the Cardinals.
Jordan Perkins topped Bedford with two hits and two RBI, and Silas Walston, Tristen Cummings and Noah Johnson all added two hits apiece.
NC: Lamoni 12 Wayne 1
Landon Gilliland had a triple among three hits and drove in one run for Lamoni in a 14-hit offensive attack. Cael Ogier, Jaiden Rivera and Stephen Ansong added two hits and two RBI apiece, and Javin Evans added two hits and scored twice.
MRC: Thomas Jefferson 19 Sioux City North 16 (Game 1)
Nate Newton had two doubles among three hits while Tucker Rowe, Grant Merk, Tyler Huey and Sam Shanno all pitched in two hits apiece for the Yellow Jackets.
MRC: Thomas Jefferson 12 Sioux City North 2 (Game 2)
Nate Newton tossed a six-inning complete game and had two hits for Thomas Jefferson while Ryan Steinspring added two hits and three walks.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic 9 Glenwood 5
Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur 13 Bedford 6
Missouri River Conference
Thomas Jefferson 19 Sioux City North 16 (Game 1)
Thomas Jefferson 12 Sioux City North 2 (Game 2)
Sioux City East 8 LeMars 2 (Game 1)
Sioux City East 11 LeMars 1 (Game 2)
Sioux City West 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0 (Game 1)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 9 Sioux City West 1 (Game 2)
Non-Conference
Shenandoah 11 Fremont-Mills 1
Underwood 10 Clarinda 0
Winterset 11 Creston 0
Lenox 8 East Mills 7
Nodaway Valley 11 Stanton 0
Earlham 7 Audubon 3
Lamoni 12 Wayne 1
Martensdale-St. Marys 11 Pleasantville 1