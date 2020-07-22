(KMAland) -- Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A substate finals are on tap for tonight in the state of Iowa, including Harlan/DC-G and AL/Ankeny on KMA Radio.
Last night, Derek and Ryan led the way with a 23-5 mark while Trevor was 21-7. Here are the latest standings:
Derek: 269-102
Trev: 248-113 (16.0 GB)
Ryan: 247-116 (18.0 GB)
Tonight, we are picking all of the remaining substate finals. View the complete schedule below the picks.
BASEBALL: Harlan (14-3) at Dallas Center-Grimes (16-3)
The Cyclones are going for their 20th state tournament trip in school history while also hoping to extend their eight-game win streak. One of those wins came against Dallas Center-Grimes on July 7th. DC-G has been to state seven times in school history.
Derek's Pick: Harlan - Let's do it. The Cyclones are hot, I've been riding them (other than a rogue Denison-Schleswig pick on Monday) and they've got the win over DC-G earlier this month. I know Logan Smith wasn't throwing, but neither was Connor Bruck.
Trev's Pick: No Pick - Hear the call with Trev tonight on AM 960 at 7:00.
Ryan's Pick: Dallas Center-Grimes - Harlan owns a one-run win over DC-G earlier this year, but that was a game that neither team showed much pitching. Logan Smith gets the ball in this one for the Mustangs. The South Dakota State commit has given up two earned runs in 41 innings this year. That's a little too much for Harlan to overcome, I think.
BASEBALL: Abraham Lincoln (9-13) at Ankeny (18-8)
Ankeny has been to 13 state tournaments, including just last year, while Abraham Lincoln has been five times but not since 1980. The Lynx are a surprise team in this spot with most expecting Dowling, Lewis Central or TJ to be in the mix. Instead, the Lynx are one of the two left standing.
Trev's Pick: Ankeny - Kudos to AL for making it this far. I'm rooting for the Lynx, but this will be no easy task.
Ryan's Pick: Ankeny - The stars have aligned this postseason to get AL into a Substate Final. I really like what the Lynx have done here down the stretch, but the competition takes a steep step up with the No. 2 Hawks. I think Ankeny has a little too much firepower.
Derek's Pick: Ankeny - The Hawks have been biding their time and laying in wait as three other teams played out the other two rounds. And if you haven't heard, they're pretty good.
BASEBALL: MOC-Floyd Valley (18-2) at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (19-3)
A combined 37 wins entering the substate final makes for a heavyweight battle with a trip to state on the line. The Warriors are going for their fifth state tournament appearance and first since 2014 while MOC-FV has been just once in 2002.
Trev's Pick: Sergeant Bluff-Luton - MOC has two parts of their three-headed monster at their disposal, but it's Daniel Wright time for Warriors.
Ryan's Pick: Sergeant Bluff-Luton - Another Division I athlete on the mound in this one as Wisconsin football commit Daniel Wright will get the ball for the Warriors. He's been great on the mound this year and I think he pitches the Warriors to state.
Derek's Pick: Sergeant Bluff-Luton - Daniel Wright against Colton Korver should be pretty, pretty good on the mound. I like SBL's offense (.330 batting average) a bit more so I'll take the MRC champs.
BASEBALL: Sioux City East (18-5) at Johnston (20-3)
The Black Raiders have had another fine season and search for their sixth state appearance and first since 2015. Johnston has been one of the state's 4A powers under the direction of Kuemper alum Michael Barta. They've been to state in six of the past seven seasons, all of the last four years and 17 times in program history.
Ryan's Pick: Johnston - Johnston is the top-ranked team in Class 4A for a reason. The Dragons are absolutely loaded and have three guys at the top of their rotation that are legit.
Trev's Pick: Johnston
Derek's Pick: Johnston - I love the program Sioux City East is running and the success they have year in and year out, but there aren't a lot of teams in the state that can contend with what Johnston brings to the park every night.
OTHER SUBSTATE FINAL PICKS
1A: Burlington Notre Dame vs. North Cedar (at Solon) -- All three pick Burlington Notre Dame.
2A: Mid-Prairie vs. Central Lee (at Mediapolis) -- Ryan and Trevor are going with Central Lee while Derek took Mid-Prairie.
3A: Boone (13-4) at Gilbert (20-3) -- Derek and Trevor are on Gilbert while Ryan is going Boone.
3A: South Tama (7-16) at Benton (12-11) -- All three pick Benton.
3A: Marion (9-10) at Central DeWitt (17-5) -- All three pick Central DeWitt.
3A: Clear Creek-Amana (15-5) at Assumption (20-4) -- All three pick Assumption.
3A: Centerville (12-3) at Norwalk (16-5) -- Derek and Ryan are on Norwalk while Trevor is rolling with Centerville.
3A: Bondurant-Farrar (7-10) at ADM (11-7) -- Derek and Trevor are taking ADM while Ryan has Bondurant-Farrar.
4A: Mason City (15-7) at Waukee (13-12) -- Derek is going with Mason City while Ryan and Trevor have Waukee.
4A: Cedar Falls (6-1) at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (14-5) -- Derek and Ryan picked Kennedy while Trevor took Cedar Falls.
4A: Cedar Rapids Prairie (12-5) at Dubuque Hempstead (14-1) -- All three pick Hempstead.
4A: Pleasant Valley (12-11) at Iowa City Liberty (10-5) -- Ryan and Trevor are on Pleasant Valley while Derek picked Iowa City Liberty.
4A: Linn-Mar (7-8) at Iowa City High (10-8) -- Derek and Ryan picked Linn-Mar to win it while Trevor is going with Iowa City High.
4A: Des Moines Roosevelt (16-11) at Urbandale (16-9) -- All three pick Urbandale.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Class 3A Substate Finals
Harlan at Dallas Center-Grimes On AM 960, 7:00 PM
MOC-Floyd Valley at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Boone at Gilbert
South Tama at Benton
Marion at Central DeWitt
Clear Creek-Amana at Assumption
Centerville at Norwalk
Bondurant-Farrar at ADM
Class 4A Substate Finals
Abraham Lincoln at Ankeny On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM
Sioux City East at Johnston
Mason City at Waukee
Cedar Falls at Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Cedar Rapids Prairie at Dubuque Hempstead
Pleasant Valley at Iowa City Liberty
Linn-Mar at Iowa City High
Des Moines Roosevelt at Urbandale