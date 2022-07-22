(KMAland) -- Several KMAland baseball standouts are slated to play in the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Series in Mason City next weekend.
St. Albert’s Dan McGrath, Tri-Center’s Justice Weers, Nodaway Valley’s Caelen DeVault, CAM’s Lane Spieker, Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Easton Hays and Kaleb Gengler of Bishop Heelan Catholic will all play for the Small Schools West team. St. Albert head coach Duncan Patterson will also serve as an assistant on the team.
On the Large Schools West team, Lewis Central’s JC Dermody and Britton Bond and Sioux City East’s Aidan Haukap are on the roster. Sioux City East head coach Trevor Miller is an assistant.
Games will be played in Mason City Friday, July 29th through Sunday July 31st.