(KMAland) -- Audubon and Tri-Center split, Platte Valley and North Andrew’s girls won at the North Platte Tournament and more from KMAland hoops on Tuesday.
WIC GIRLS: Audubon 58 Tri-Center 41
Aleah Hermansen had 17 points with six steals while Jaci Christensen added 17 points and 12 boards. Katelyn Nielsen chipped in 14 points and seven rebounds of her own for the Wheelers.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Western Iowa Conference
BOYS: Tri-Center 79 Audubon 43
North Platte Tournament
GIRLS: North Platte 45 West Platte 30
GIRLS: Platte Valley 63 Mound City 7
GIRLS: North Andrew 47 Mid-Buchanan 32
GIRLS: Plattsburg 58 Polo 44
BOYS: Mound City 87 North Platte 33
BOYS: West Platte 61 Platte Valley 60
BOYS: Mid-Buchanan 63 Polo 23
BOYS: Plattsburg 62 North Andrew 49