(KMAland) -- Audubon and Tri-Center split, Platte Valley and North Andrew’s girls won at the North Platte Tournament and more from KMAland hoops on Tuesday.

WIC GIRLS: Audubon 58 Tri-Center 41 

Aleah Hermansen had 17 points with six steals while Jaci Christensen added 17 points and 12 boards. Katelyn Nielsen chipped in 14 points and seven rebounds of her own for the Wheelers.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Western Iowa Conference

BOYS: Tri-Center 79 Audubon 43

North Platte Tournament 

GIRLS: North Platte 45 West Platte 30

GIRLS: Platte Valley 63 Mound City 7

GIRLS: North Andrew 47 Mid-Buchanan 32

GIRLS: Plattsburg 58 Polo 44

BOYS: Mound City 87 North Platte 33

BOYS: West Platte 61 Platte Valley 60

BOYS: Mid-Buchanan 63 Polo 23

BOYS: Plattsburg 62 North Andrew 49

