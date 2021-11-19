Creston Panthers Logo
(KMAland) -- Creston, Logan-Magnolia, Martensdale-St. Marys and Bishop Heelan Catholic were winners in KMAland girls basketball on Friday.

GIRLS: Creston 49 Des Moines Christian 33 

Doryn Paup poured in 31 points to lead Creston in the win. 

GIRLS: Bishop Heelan Catholic 77 Unity Christian 70 

Lauryn Peck had 26 points and Meis put in 23 to lead Heelan in a battle of ranked teams.

KMALAND HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

GIRLS: Logan-Magnolia 56 Boyer Valley 39

GIRLS: Earlham 64 Central Decatur 51

GIRLS: Martensdale-St. Marys 61 Madrid 16

