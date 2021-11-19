(KMAland) -- Creston, Logan-Magnolia, Martensdale-St. Marys and Bishop Heelan Catholic were winners in KMAland girls basketball on Friday.
GIRLS: Creston 49 Des Moines Christian 33
Doryn Paup poured in 31 points to lead Creston in the win.
GIRLS: Bishop Heelan Catholic 77 Unity Christian 70
Lauryn Peck had 26 points and Meis put in 23 to lead Heelan in a battle of ranked teams.
KMALAND HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
GIRLS: Logan-Magnolia 56 Boyer Valley 39
GIRLS: Earlham 64 Central Decatur 51
GIRLS: Martensdale-St. Marys 61 Madrid 16
