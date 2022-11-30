(KMAland) -- Both Nodaway Valley basketball teams advanced to the Platte Valley Invitational championship while action in Mound City, Albany and Savannah also continued on Wednesday in KMAland hoops.
Check out the full rundown from Wednesday below.
MOUND CITY INVITATIONAL
GIRLS: Bishop LeBlond 68 Mound City 27
No stats reported.
GIRLS: Mid-Buchanan 50 Rock Port 30
No stats reported.
BOYS: Mid-Buchanan 41 Rock Port 32
No stats reported.
BOYS: Bishop LeBlond 53 Mound City 35
No stats reported.
PLATTE VALLEY INVITATIONAL
GIRLS Semifinal: Nodaway Valley 58 North Nodaway 33
Sydney Marriott had a big night for Nodaway Valley with 21 points while Savannah Marriott (13) and Ava Graham (10) also scored in double figures in the win.
Lauren Herndon had 12 points and Jacquelyn Cline put in 10 for North Nodaway.
BOYS Semifinal: Nodaway Valley 63 St. Joseph Christian 41
Kayden Conn poured in 21 points, Bracxten Rohlmeier pitched in 13 and Blake Bohannon tallied 10 to lead Nodaway Valley in the win.
GIRLS Consolation: Northeast Nodaway 36 Bishop LeBlond JV 33
No stats reported.
Other Platte Valley Invitational
GIRLS Semifinal: St. Joseph Christian 73 DeKalb 27
BOYS Semifinal: Stewartsville-Osborn 48 DeKalb 34
ALBANY INVITATIONAL
GIRLS Consolation: Stanberry 32 Albany 26
Amelia Wallace had 17 points to lead Stanberry in the win.
GIRLS Consolation: Worth County 43 Pattonsburg 41
Kynah Steele put in 18 points for Worth County to lead the tight win.
BOYS Consolation: South Harrison 60 Stanberry 40
No stats reported.
Other Albany Invitational
BOYS Consolation: Albany 47 King City 31
SAVANNAH TOURNAMENT
GIRLS: Maryville 51 Savannah 30
No stats reported.
Other Savannah Tournament
GIRLS: Smithville def. Pembroke Hill
GIRLS: Benton 47 Chillicothe 38
OTHER AREA MISSOURI
GIRLS: North Andrew 40 West Platte 25
Maddie Lillard led the way for North Andrew with 16 points. Reagan Walker added 10 for the Cardinals.