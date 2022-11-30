Nodaway Valley Thunder
(KMAland) -- Both Nodaway Valley basketball teams advanced to the Platte Valley Invitational championship while action in Mound City, Albany and Savannah also continued on Wednesday in KMAland hoops. 

Check out the full rundown from Wednesday below.

MOUND CITY INVITATIONAL 

GIRLS: Bishop LeBlond 68 Mound City 27 

No stats reported.

GIRLS: Mid-Buchanan 50 Rock Port 30

No stats reported.

BOYS: Mid-Buchanan 41 Rock Port 32

No stats reported.

BOYS: Bishop LeBlond 53 Mound City 35 

No stats reported.

PLATTE VALLEY INVITATIONAL 

GIRLS Semifinal: Nodaway Valley 58 North Nodaway 33 

Sydney Marriott had a big night for Nodaway Valley with 21 points while Savannah Marriott (13) and Ava Graham (10) also scored in double figures in the win. 

Lauren Herndon had 12 points and Jacquelyn Cline put in 10 for North Nodaway.

BOYS Semifinal: Nodaway Valley 63 St. Joseph Christian 41

Kayden Conn poured in 21 points, Bracxten Rohlmeier pitched in 13 and Blake Bohannon tallied 10 to lead Nodaway Valley in the win.

GIRLS Consolation: Northeast Nodaway 36 Bishop LeBlond JV 33

No stats reported.

Other Platte Valley Invitational 

GIRLS Semifinal: St. Joseph Christian 73 DeKalb 27

BOYS Semifinal: Stewartsville-Osborn 48 DeKalb 34

ALBANY INVITATIONAL 

GIRLS Consolation: Stanberry 32 Albany 26

Amelia Wallace had 17 points to lead Stanberry in the win.

GIRLS Consolation: Worth County 43 Pattonsburg 41 

Kynah Steele put in 18 points for Worth County to lead the tight win.

BOYS Consolation: South Harrison 60 Stanberry 40 

No stats reported.

Other Albany Invitational 

BOYS Consolation: Albany 47 King City 31

SAVANNAH TOURNAMENT 

GIRLS: Maryville 51 Savannah 30 

No stats reported.

Other Savannah Tournament

GIRLS: Smithville def. Pembroke Hill

GIRLS: Benton 47 Chillicothe 38

OTHER AREA MISSOURI

GIRLS: North Andrew 40 West Platte 25 

Maddie Lillard led the way for North Andrew with 16 points. Reagan Walker added 10 for the Cardinals. 

