(KMAland) -- The East Atchison, Stanberry and Maryville girls and Mound City and Worth County boys were winners on Wednesday in KMAland basketball action.

SVI: Maryville 50 William Chrisman 43 (G) 

Serena Sundell scored 31 points for Maryville in the Savannah Invitational semifinal victory.

MCI: Mound City 75 East Atchison 30 (B) 

Landon Poppa had 17 points while Tony Osburn put in 15 and Gage Salsbury added 11 for Mound City.

East Atchison’s Kaylin Merriweather had 10 points.

KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Mound City Invitational

Bishop LeBlond 37 South Holt 32

East Atchison 71 Mound City 20

Platte Valley Invitational

Stewartsville-Osborn 55 Nodaway-Holt 30

DeKalb 48 North Nodaway 44

Savannah Invitational

Maryville 50 William Chrisman 43

Benton 54 Smithville 42

Kansas City Southeast vs. Savannah 

Chillicothe 56 Platte County 26

Albany Invitational

King City 37 Worth County 35

Stanberry 46 Princeton 21

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Mound City Invitational

Bishop LeBlond 63 South Holt 28

Mound City 75 East Atchison 30

Platte Valley Invitational

Stewartsville-Osborn 59 North Nodaway 35

St. Joseph Christian 69 Northeast Nodaway 53 

Albany Invitational

Worth County 84 King City 31

Princeton 62 Stanberry 41

