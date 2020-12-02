(KMAland) -- The East Atchison, Stanberry and Maryville girls and Mound City and Worth County boys were winners on Wednesday in KMAland basketball action.
SVI: Maryville 50 William Chrisman 43 (G)
Serena Sundell scored 31 points for Maryville in the Savannah Invitational semifinal victory.
MCI: Mound City 75 East Atchison 30 (B)
Landon Poppa had 17 points while Tony Osburn put in 15 and Gage Salsbury added 11 for Mound City.
East Atchison’s Kaylin Merriweather had 10 points.
KMALAND GIRLS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Mound City Invitational
Bishop LeBlond 37 South Holt 32
East Atchison 71 Mound City 20
Platte Valley Invitational
Stewartsville-Osborn 55 Nodaway-Holt 30
DeKalb 48 North Nodaway 44
Savannah Invitational
Maryville 50 William Chrisman 43
Benton 54 Smithville 42
Kansas City Southeast vs. Savannah
Chillicothe 56 Platte County 26
Albany Invitational
King City 37 Worth County 35
Stanberry 46 Princeton 21
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Mound City Invitational
Bishop LeBlond 63 South Holt 28
Mound City 75 East Atchison 30
Platte Valley Invitational
Stewartsville-Osborn 59 North Nodaway 35
St. Joseph Christian 69 Northeast Nodaway 53
Albany Invitational
Worth County 84 King City 31
Princeton 62 Stanberry 41