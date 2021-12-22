Tony Osburn, Mound City.jpg

(KMAland) -- The Creston and Mound City boys picked up wins at 12 Courts of Christmas in Kansas City on Wednesday.

BOYS: Mound City 69 Golden City 43 

Tony Osburn made seven 3-pointers and scored 31 points for Mound City in the win.

BOYS: Battle 67 Maryville 60 

Caden Stoecklein had 30 points for Maryville in the loss. Keaton Stone pitched in 16.

