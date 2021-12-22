(KMAland) -- The Creston and Mound City boys picked up wins at 12 Courts of Christmas in Kansas City on Wednesday.
BOYS: Mound City 69 Golden City 43
Tony Osburn made seven 3-pointers and scored 31 points for Mound City in the win.
BOYS: Battle 67 Maryville 60
Caden Stoecklein had 30 points for Maryville in the loss. Keaton Stone pitched in 16.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Non-Conference (Iowa)
BOYS: Creston 59 Penney 47
Area Missouri
GIRLS: Golden City 39 Mound City 30
BOYS: Mound City 69 Golden City 43
BOYS: Battle 67 Maryville 60