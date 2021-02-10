KMAland Basketball

(KMAland) -- The Sidney, Platte Valley, Rock Port and Mound City boys all picked up wins in KMAland basketball action on Wednesday. 

BOYS: Sidney 78 Clarinda Academy 40  

Cole Jorgenson scored 21 points and Garett Phillips added 20 for Sidney in the win. 

Tyrone Carson led Clarinda Academy with 18 points.

BOYS: Platte Valley 63 East Atchison 51 

Trever McQueen put in 16 points while Gabe Nothstine added 15 for Platte Valley. Wyatt Tobin chipped in 11 in the win.

Josh Smith led East Atchison with 14 points, and Cameron Oswald finished with 12. 

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Corner Conference 

BOYS: Sidney 78 Clarinda Academy 40 

Area Missouri 

BOYS: Platte Valley 63 East Atchison 51

GIRLS: Stewartsville-Osborn 64 Rock Port 51

BOYS: Rock Port 48 Stewartsville-Osborn 33

BOYS: Mound City 83 North Andrew 74

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.