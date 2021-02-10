(KMAland) -- The Sidney, Platte Valley, Rock Port and Mound City boys all picked up wins in KMAland basketball action on Wednesday.
BOYS: Sidney 78 Clarinda Academy 40
Cole Jorgenson scored 21 points and Garett Phillips added 20 for Sidney in the win.
Tyrone Carson led Clarinda Academy with 18 points.
BOYS: Platte Valley 63 East Atchison 51
Trever McQueen put in 16 points while Gabe Nothstine added 15 for Platte Valley. Wyatt Tobin chipped in 11 in the win.
Josh Smith led East Atchison with 14 points, and Cameron Oswald finished with 12.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Corner Conference
Area Missouri
GIRLS: Stewartsville-Osborn 64 Rock Port 51
BOYS: Rock Port 48 Stewartsville-Osborn 33
BOYS: Mound City 83 North Andrew 74