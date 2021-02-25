Basketball

(KMAland) -- Atlantic upset Glenwood, Sergeant Bluff-Luton edged LeMars and a combined seven area Missouri and Nebraska teams won district or subdistrict championships on Thursday in boys hoops.

IA 3A-8: Atlantic 63 Glenwood 59 

Skyler Handlos poured in 22 points for Atlantic in the win heard on KMA-FM 99.1. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.

MO GIRLS: Maryville 47 Chillicothe 34

Rylee Vierthaler had 18 points, and Serena Sundell and Emily Cassavaugh finished with 11 for Maryville.

MO BOYS: Maryville 63 Chillicothe 46 

Caden Stoecklein had 21 points while Keaton Stone and Marc Gustafson added 12 each for the Spoofhounds.

KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Tournament Trail

Iowa Class 3A Substate 8 Semifinals

Atlantic 63 Glenwood 59

Dallas Center-Grimes 39 ADM 34

Iowa Class 3A Substate 1 Semifinals

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48 LeMars 46

Carroll 62 Storm Lake 45

Missouri District Championships

Class 1 District 15: Stanberry 55 Winston 40

Class 1 District 16: Mound City 53 Platte Valley 40

Class 2 District 16: North Andrew 47 Bishop LeBlond 45

Nebraska Subdistrict Championships

Class C1-1: Auburn 47 Fairbury 36

Class C1-3: Ashland-Greenwood 41 Louisville 24

Class C2-2: Yutan 75 Palmyra 52

Class D1-1: Lourdes Central Catholic 37 Johnson-Brock 36

Class D2-1: Falls City Sacred Heart 67 Sterling 35

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Regular Season 

Area Missouri

GIRLS: Maryville 47 Chillicothe 34

BOYS: Maryville 63 Chillicothe 46

