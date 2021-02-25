(KMAland) -- Atlantic upset Glenwood, Sergeant Bluff-Luton edged LeMars and a combined seven area Missouri and Nebraska teams won district or subdistrict championships on Thursday in boys hoops.
Skyler Handlos poured in 22 points for Atlantic in the win heard on KMA-FM 99.1. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
Rylee Vierthaler had 18 points, and Serena Sundell and Emily Cassavaugh finished with 11 for Maryville.
Caden Stoecklein had 21 points while Keaton Stone and Marc Gustafson added 12 each for the Spoofhounds.
KMALAND BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD – Tournament Trail
Iowa Class 3A Substate 8 Semifinals
Atlantic 63 Glenwood 59
Dallas Center-Grimes 39 ADM 34
Iowa Class 3A Substate 1 Semifinals
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48 LeMars 46
Carroll 62 Storm Lake 45
Missouri District Championships
Class 1 District 15: Stanberry 55 Winston 40
Class 1 District 16: Mound City 53 Platte Valley 40
Class 2 District 16: North Andrew 47 Bishop LeBlond 45
Nebraska Subdistrict Championships
Class C1-1: Auburn 47 Fairbury 36
Class C1-3: Ashland-Greenwood 41 Louisville 24
Class C2-2: Yutan 75 Palmyra 52
Class D1-1: Lourdes Central Catholic 37 Johnson-Brock 36
Class D2-1: Falls City Sacred Heart 67 Sterling 35
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — Regular Season
Area Missouri
GIRLS: Maryville 47 Chillicothe 34
BOYS: Maryville 63 Chillicothe 46