(KMAland) -- The East Atchison and Worth County boys were winners in KMAland basketball action on Wednesday.

AREA MISSOURI 

GIRLS: Pattonsburg 54 Worth County 19 

Autumn Cousatte had six points for Worth County in the defeat.

BOYS: East Atchison 77 DeKalb 48 

Cameron Oswald scored 19 points to lead four East Atchison players in double figures. Braden Graves added 18, Kaylin Merriweather finished with 16 and Jarrett Spinnato tallied 13.

BOYS: Worth County 77 Pattonsburg 46

Aydan Gladstone had 23 points while Jackson Runde finished with 20 to lead Worth County in the win. Tyler New pitched in 14 points.

Other Area Missouri Scores

GIRLS: DeKalb 43 East Atchison 41

