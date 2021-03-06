(KMAland) -- Platte Valley qualified for the Final Four to highlight Saturday's postseason girls basketball slate. The complete scoreboard can be found below.
4A Title: Ballard 47 Glenwood 45
Ballard's late comeback prevented Glenwood from their first state title. The complete rundown can be found out our Local Sports Page.
D2 Title: Humphrey-St. Francis 57 Falls City Sacred Heart 48
Nebraska commit Allison Weidner was too much for the Irish in the loss. Check out the full rundown at our Local Sports Page.
D1 Title: Weeping Water 40 Pleasanton 39
Grace Cave's game winner made the Indians a champion for the first time. View the complete story at our Local Sports Page.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD (3/6)
Iowa Girls State Championships
4A: Ballard 47 Glenwood 45
1A: Newell-Fonda 66 Bishop Garrigan 52
2A: Dike-New Hartford 47 Maquoketa Valley 42
3A: Unity Christian 48 West Lyon 31
Nebraska Girls State Championships
D2: Humphrey-St. Francis 57 Falls City Sacred Heart 48
D1: Weeping Water 40 Pleasanton 39
A: St Pius X 56 Fremont 52
B: Elkhorn North 46 Norris 33
C1: North Bend 51 Hastings-St. Cecilia 49
C2: Crofton 46 Ponca 42
Missouri State Quarterfinals
Class 1
Platte Valley 53 Santa Fe 38
South Iron 65 Delta 63
Leeton 59 North Shelby 46
Walnut Grove 66 McCauley Catholic 44
Class 2
Ellington 59 Oran 51
Blue Eye 71 Richland 55
Scotland County 36 Eugene 33
Wellington-Napoleon 52 Bishop LeBlond 32
Class 3
Lift for Life Academy Charter 64 Twin Rivers 58
Steelville 62 Miller 54
Tipton 60 Clark County 46
Skyline 70 Milan 64