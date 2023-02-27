(KMAland) -- The girls Class 3A and 5A state tournament begins while seven of the eight Class 3A substate boys finals take the floor Monday. Check out the full schedule below.
KMALAND TOURNAMENT TRAIL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Iowa Girls Class 5A State Quarterfinal
Johnston vs. Southeast Polk, 10:00 AM
Waterloo West vs. Ankeny Centennial, 11:45 AM
Pleasant Valley vs. WDM Valley, 1:30 PM
Dowling Catholic vs. Davenport North, 3:15 PM
Iowa Girls Class 3A State Quarterfinal
Estherville-Lincoln Central vs. Vinton-Shellsburg, 5:00 PM
Benton vs. Des Moines Christian, 6:45 PM
Solon vs. Wahlert Catholic, 8:30 PM
Iowa Boys Class 3A Substate Championships
Harlan vs. Bondurant-Farrar (at Waukee) On KMA 960
Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Webster City (at Fort Dodge)
MOC-Floyd Valley vs. Algona (at Spencer)
Clear Lake vs. North Polk (at Ames)
Marion vs. Charles City (at Waterloo East)
Xavier vs. Wahlert Catholic (at West Delaware)
Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Des Moines Hoover (at Nevada)