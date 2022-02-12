KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- A busy day of hoops in Atlantic and Harlan and wrestling in Underwood and Glenwood on the KMA airwaves. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Tournament Trail 

Iowa Girls Class 2A Region 8 — First Round

Southwest Valley at Kuemper Catholic 

Missouri Valley at AHSTW

Iowa Girls Class 3A Region 7 — First Round

Greene County at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Shenandoah at Atlantic On AM 960

Red Oak at Des Moines Christian

Clarinda at Harlan On KMAX-Stream

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Regular Season 

Non-Conference 

Thomas Jefferson at Treynor (B)

Des Moines Lincoln at Abraham Lincoln (G)

South Sioux City at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)

Abraham Lincoln vs. Sunrise Christian Academy at Grand Island (B)

Worthington at Sioux City West (G)

Greene County at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G)

Area Missouri 

Mound City at Lafayette County (B)

Grand River Conference Crossover at Milan

North Andrew vs. Trenton (G)

Stnaberry vs. Polo (G)

Worth County vs. Putnam County (G)

North Andrew vs. Gallatin (B)

Worth County vs. Polo (B)

Stanberry vs. Putnam County (B)

Area Nebraska 

Ashland-Greenwood vs. Northwest at Grand Island (B)

Ashland-Greenwood at Raymond Central (G)

Cornerstone Christian at Elmwood-Murdock (G/B)

Weeping Water at College View Academy (B)

Lourdes Central Catholic at Lincoln Lutheran (B)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE 

Pride of Iowa Conference Meet at Lenox (B)

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

State Meet at Iowa City (B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Iowa Class 1A District 5 at Pleasantville

Iowa Class 1A District 6 at Underwood On KMAX-Stream 

Iowa Class 1A District 7 at Wapello

Iowa Class 1A District 8 at West Monona

Iowa Class 2A District 2 at Glenwood On KMA 960

Iowa Class 2A District 6 at Sioux Center

Iowa Class 3A District 3 at Fort Dodge

Iowa Class 3A District 6 at Lewis Central 

Missouri Class 1 District 4 at Mid-Buchanan

Missouri Class 2 District 4 at Excelsior Springs

Nebraska Class B District 1 at Nebraska City

Nebraska Class B District 2 at Aurora

Nebraska Class C District 1 at Madison

Nebraska Class C District 2 at Oakland-Craig

Nebraska Class C District 3 at Centennial

Nebraska Class D District 1 at Maxwell

Nebraska Class D District 2 at Pleasanton

