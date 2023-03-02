KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from Lincoln later Thursday morning. Check out the full Thursday state tournament slate below.

KMALAND TOURNAMENT TRAIL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Iowa Girls State Semifinals 

Class 5A: Johnston vs. Ankeny Centennial, 10:00 AM

Class 5A: Pleasant Valley vs. Dowling Catholic, 11:45 AM

Class 3A: Benton vs. Vinton-Shellsburg, 1:30 PM

Class 3A: Solon vs. Sioux Center, 3:15 PM

Class 4A: Dallas Center-Grimes vs. Ballard, 5:00 PM

Class 4A: North Polk vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic, 6:45 PM

Missouri Girls Class 4 District 16 Semifinals 

Chillicothe vs. Maryville, 7:15 PM

Benton vs. Lafayette, 5:30 PM

Nebraska Girls Class B State Quarterfinals (at Pinnacle Bank Arena)

Elkhorn North vs. Norris, 1:30 PM 

York vs. Scottsbluff, 3:15 PM

Skutt Catholic vs. Waverly, 6:00 PM

Sidney vs. Beatrice, 7:45 PM

Nebraska Girls Class C2 State Quarterfinals (at Devaney)

Crofton vs. Cross County, 9:00 AM

Oakland-Craig vs. Ponca, 10:45 AM

Pender vs. Clarkson/Leigh, 1:30 PM

Guardian Angels Central Catholic vs. Southern Valley, 3:15 PM

Nebraska Girls Class D2 State Quarterfinals (at Devaney)

Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Leyton, 9:00 AM

McColl Junction vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 10:45 AM

Shelton vs. Wilcox-Hildreth 6:00 PM

St. Mary’s vs. Wynot, 7:45 PM

