(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from Lincoln later Thursday morning. Check out the full Thursday state tournament slate below.
KMALAND TOURNAMENT TRAIL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Iowa Girls State Semifinals
Class 5A: Johnston vs. Ankeny Centennial, 10:00 AM
Class 5A: Pleasant Valley vs. Dowling Catholic, 11:45 AM
Class 3A: Benton vs. Vinton-Shellsburg, 1:30 PM
Class 3A: Solon vs. Sioux Center, 3:15 PM
Class 4A: Dallas Center-Grimes vs. Ballard, 5:00 PM
Class 4A: North Polk vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic, 6:45 PM
Missouri Girls Class 4 District 16 Semifinals
Chillicothe vs. Maryville, 7:15 PM
Benton vs. Lafayette, 5:30 PM
Nebraska Girls Class B State Quarterfinals (at Pinnacle Bank Arena)
Elkhorn North vs. Norris, 1:30 PM
York vs. Scottsbluff, 3:15 PM
Skutt Catholic vs. Waverly, 6:00 PM
Sidney vs. Beatrice, 7:45 PM
Nebraska Girls Class C2 State Quarterfinals (at Devaney)
Crofton vs. Cross County, 9:00 AM
Oakland-Craig vs. Ponca, 10:45 AM
Pender vs. Clarkson/Leigh, 1:30 PM
Guardian Angels Central Catholic vs. Southern Valley, 3:15 PM
Nebraska Girls Class D2 State Quarterfinals (at Devaney)
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Leyton, 9:00 AM Twitter: @TrevMaeder96
McColl Junction vs. Humphrey St. Francis, 10:45 AM
Shelton vs. Wilcox-Hildreth 6:00 PM
St. Mary’s vs. Wynot, 7:45 PM