(KMAland) -- The Lewis Central girls and Shenandoah boys won championships at the Red Oak Tournament in KMAland bowling on Tuesday.
GIRLS: Red Oak Tournament
Lewis Central won the Red Oak Tournament with 2313 pins while Shenandoah had 2140 in second. Harlan rounded out the top three with 1943, Red Oak had 1819, Creston picked up 1646 and Lenox had 1592.
Aleesha Oden of Lewis Central had the high individual series with a 372 thanks to scores of 186 and 186. Teammate Kate Reed was next with a 347 (169-178), and Red Oak’s Bella Glassel was also in the top three with a 309 (157-152).
Harlan’s Cameron Springman (306) and Shenandoah’s Emma Herr (305) were also among the top five scorers. View the complete team scores below:
Lewis Central scores: Aleesha Oden 372, Kate Reed 347, A.J. Ford 298, Piper Marcantonio 272, Kennedy Vanatta 266, Faith Renshaw 260
Shenandoah scores: Emma Herr 305, Hannah Stearns 291, Jaylan Gray 288, Taylor Davis 275, Courtney Hodge 266, Peyton Athen 256
Harlan scores: Cameron Springman 306, Secilia Kurtz 262, Ivy Stevens 259, Hailey Good 242, Jessa Ericksen 213, Tegan Putnam 136
Red Oak scores: Bella Glassel 309, Marissa Wiliams 278, Ashley Wilkins 239, Kiley Riibe 226, Lana Johnson 214, Claire Eitzen 205
Creston scores: Jana Peavler 261, Mica Andreason 254, Jenna Orr 244, Peyton Smith 184, Graceliegh Bolinger 142
Lenox scores: Sarah Notz 260, Riley Brokaw 237, Ava Kennen 234, Addison Key 211, Harper Bashor 192, Courtney Knox 173
Baker scores: Lewis Central 758 Shenandoah 715, Harlan 661, Creston 561, Red Oak 553, Lenox 458
GIRLS: Mount Ayr Centerville
No score reported.
GIRLS: Sioux City East Sioux City North
No score reported.
BOYS: Red Oak Tournament
Shenandoah was the winner in the boys tournament with at lam score of 2744, besting Lewis Central’s 2688 and Red Oak’s 2506. Lenox had 2335, Creston posted 2139 and Harlan finished with 1935.
Red Oak’s Maddex McCunn had the high individual score with a 445 series while Kenny Mayberry of Lewis Central (427), Zach Page of Shenandoah (407) and Andrew Andersen of Harlan (401) also had a series of over 400. Dalton Athen rounded out the top five with a 396.
View all individual scores below.
Shenandoah scores: Zach Page 407, Dalton Athen 396, Dylan Gray 395, Seth Zwickel 361, Gunner Steiner 327, Alex Razee 318
Lewis Central scores: Kenny Mayberry 427, Max Thompson 395, Hunter Merksick 376, Caleb Hodtwalker 350, Tyler Reed 335, Zane Conch 302
Red Oak scores: Maddex McCunn 445, Jonah Wemhoff 369, Cale Hall 332, Ethan Kuiper 326, Weston Gettler 312, Hunter Jarrett 294
Lenox scores: Brandon Cox 357, Cade Cordell 332, Aiden Eggert 326, Jayden Stephens 324, Patton Adams 251, Dom Sutton 209
Creston scores: Brett Orr 321, Stephen Sistad 284, Cash Abildtrup 278, Cain Harmening 275, Caden Briner 269, William Nutt 215
Harlan scores: Andrew Andersen 401, Alex Gifford 290, Eric McCulley 201, Grant Hillwick 196, Tony Sparandeo 182
Baker scores: Shenandoah 858 Lewis Central 805, Lenox 745, Red Oak 722, Creston 712, Harlan 665
BOYS: Mount Ayr Centerville
No score reported.
BOYS: Sioux City East Sioux City North
No score reported.