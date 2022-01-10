(KMAland) -- Shenandoah swept a triangular, Mount Ayr took down Nodaway Valley twice and the AL boys took down LeMars in KMAland bowling action on Monday.
GIRLS: Shenandoah 2060 Lenox 1870 Tri-Center 1841
Peyton Athen topped Shenandoah with a 362 series while Taylor Davis added a 329 for the Fillies. Abby Schuett was the only other bowler over 300, leading Tri-Center with a 304. Full scores:
Shenandoah scores: Peyton Athen 362, Taylor Davis 329, Tori McFarland & Hanah Pelster 251, Hannah Stearns 248, Emma Herr 224
Lenox scores: Takota Cardell 293, Ashlee David 248, Jordyn & Hallie Claiser 232, Riley Marshall 217, Jena Ricks 211
Tri-Center scores: Abby Schuett 304, Sophia Sage 284, Becca Thayer 279, Asha Goodman 233, Maggie Brockhoff 211, Shea Hopp 168
Baker scores: Lenox 648 Shenandoah 619 Tri-Center 530
GIRLS: Mount Ayr 1221 Nodaway Valley 737
Mount Ayr scores: Not Reported
Nodaway Valley scores: Hana Brown 201 Kerigan Broen 182
Baker scores: Nodaway Valley 354 Mount Ayr Not Reported
GIRLS: LeMars 2802 Abraham Lincoln 1843
It was another big night for LeMars with Kaitelin Konz leading the Bulldogs with a 451 series. Natalie Vanderloo added a 373, and Emily Peters (349), Trinity Brunsting (345), Hope Westhoff (335) and Bailey Gill (324) all went over 300. AL’s McKenna Rethmeier posted a 326 series. Full scores:
LeMars scores: Kaitelin Konz 451, Natalie Vanderloo 373, Emily Peters 349, Trinity Brunsting 345, Hope Westhoff 335, Bailey Gill 324
AL scores: McKenna Rethmeier 326, Gabriella Peterson 276, Annalese Ramirez 235, Reagan Minor 228, Alexa Tichota 214, Tatum Mark 204
Baker scores: LeMars 949 Abraham Lincoln 564
GIRLS: Sioux City West Thomas Jefferson
No Report.
BOYS: Shenandoah 2582 Tri-Center 2289 Lenox 2029
Alex Razee posted a big night for the Mustangs with a 394 series, leading Shenandoah to the win. Dylan Gray pitched in a 387 in the victory. Gabe Brown rounded out the top three series of the night, leading Tri-Center with a 372.
Shenandoah scores: Alex Razee 394, Dylan Gray 387, Treye Herr 357, Dalton Athen 297, Seth Zwickel 293, Gunner Steiner 252
Tri-Center scores: Gabe Barron 372, Matt Stowe 304, Justin Osbahr 292, Grant Way 277, Cole Meyer 253, Revin Bruck 226
Lenox scores: Jayden Stephens 308, Brandon Cox 295, Aiden Eggert 290, Patton Adams 265, Aydan Brokaw 239, Daysen Gregg 223
Baker scores: Shenandoah 854 Tri-Center 791 Lenox 632
BOYS: Mount Ayr 2080 Nodaway Valley 1549
Mount Ayr scores: Not Reported
Nodaway Valley scores: Damon Wallace 355, Collin Wenstad 269, Austin Lynde-Peve 218, Dakota Hall 216
Baker scores: Nodaway Valley 491 Mount Ayr Not Reported
BOYS: Abraham Lincoln 2892 LeMars 2892
Bennett Olsen had the top series of the dual, leading the Lynx with a 428. Trenton Tallman also had a big day with a 425 series. LeMars’ Tyson Alcorn and Sebastian MacGregor led the Bulldogs with a 419 series each. Both sides went over 1,000 in the Baker series with the Lynx finishing the day with a 1015 to the Bulldog’s 1009. Full scores:
LeMars scores: Tyson Alcorn & Sebastian MacGregor 419, Zach Dempster 369, Taye Hassman 342, Brody Vanderloo 334, Taylor Roberts 317
AL scores: Bennett Olsen 428, Trenton Tallman 425, Eric McCoy 395, Carter Schwiesow 328, Thomas Stark 301, Terry Larkin 294
Baker scores: Abraham Lincoln 1015 LeMars 1009
BOYS: Sioux City West Thomas Jefferson
No report.