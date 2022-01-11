(KMAland) -- The Harlan girls and Lewis Central boys won tournament championships in Red Oak to highlight the Tuesday night in KMAland bowling.
GIRLS: Red Oak Tournament
The Harlan girls won the Red Oak Tournament championship, finishing with 2303 pins. Shenandoah came in second with 2248 while Lewis Central had 2233, Creston posted 2212 and Lenox finished fifth with 2059. Red Oak was next with 1842.
Lewis Central’s Aleesha Oden claimed the high individual series of the day with a 407, buoyed by a 214 high game. Creston’s Hallie Orr (373) and Sophia Grote of Harlan (355) also had top three finishes.
Harlan scores: Sophia Grote 355, Sydney O’Neil 350, Cameron Springman 284, Ania Kaster 281, Lily Hegarty 277, Madison Horn 274 (Baker: 756)
Shenandoah scores: Peyton Athen 338, Emma Herr 312, Hanah Pelster 303, Taylor Dvis 284, Hannah Stearns 275, Tori McFarland 273 (Baker: 742)
Lewis Central scores: Aleesha Oden 407, Addee Murray 329, Faith Renshaw 271, Oasis Opheim 263, Alexandria Ford 259, Haley Wilkins 246 (Baker: 704)
Creston scores: Hallie Orr 373, Mica Andreason 297, Mason Clayton 294, Jessica Peddycoart 284, Aliyah Fry 259, Jenna Orr 204 (Baker: 705)
Lenox scores: Hallie Claiser 282, Ashlee David 281, Jena Ricks 277, Takota Cordell 254, Jordyn Schafer 236, Riley Brokaw 210 (Baker: 729)
Red Oak scores: Ashley Wilkins 326, Lizzy Baucom 259, Kiley Riibe 228, Natalie Baucom 214, Lana Johnson 194, Marissa Williams 193 (Baker: 621)
Full results below:
GIRLS: Centerville 1250 Nodaway Valley 639
Nodaway Valley scores: Kerigan Broen 177, Hana Brown 155
Baker: Nodaway Valley 307
GIRLS: Sioux City East Sioux City North
No Report.
BOYS: Red Oak Tournament
Lewis Central posted 3012 pins to take the tournament championship in dominant fashion. Lucas McDaniel (453), Kenny Mayberry (445) and Ben Lopez (440) posted the top three series of the day. Shenandoah finished second with 2648 pins while Harlan (2616), Red Oak (2449), Lenox (2184) and Creston (1674) rounded out the scoring.
Lewis Central scores: Lucas McDaniel 453, Kenny Mayberry 445, Ben Lopez 440, AJ Schiltz 401, Caleb Hodtwalker 350, Max Thompson 310 (Baker: 923)
Shenandoah scores: Treye Herr 409, Dylan Gray 374, Alex Razee 352, Gunner Steiner 318, Seth Zwickel 287, Dalton Athen 282 (Baker: 908)
Harlan scores: Andrew Andersen 421, Braydon Ernst 362, Aiden Schleimer 338, Caleb Smith 310, Masen Shults 304, Tegan Steinkuehler 293 (Baker: 881)
Red Oak scores: Kyle Berkey 390, Jon Piper 351, Hunter Jarrett 314, Jonah Wemhoff 279, Ethan Kuipers 275, Weston Gettler 233 (Baker: 840)
Lenox scores: Jayden Stephens 328, Brandon Cox 322, Patton Adams 272, Aiden Eggert 270, Dayson Gregg 265, Trey England 199 (Baker: 727)
Creston scores: Luke McElwain 228, Caden Briner 227, Drake Pedegraft 213, Justin Louden 211, Cash Abildtrup & Diego Rivas 210 (Baker: 585)
Full results below:
BOYS: Centerville 1827 Nodaway Valley 1475
Nodaway Valley scores: Damon Wallace 274, Colin Wenstad 260, Dakota Hall 186, Austin Lynde-Peve 178
Baker scores: Nodaway Valley 577
BOYS: Sioux City East Sioux City North
No Report.