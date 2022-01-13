KMAland Bowling.jpeg

(KMAland) -- Harlan swept Clarinda, St. Albert swept Denison-Schleswig and more from the Thursday in KMAland bowling.

GIRLS: Harlan 2473 Clarinda 2346 

The Cyclones picked up the win behind a big performance from Ania Kaster, who finished the evening with a 410. Andi Woods topped Clarinda with a 380 series. Full scores:

Harlan scores: Ania Kaster 410, Madison Horn 366, Cameron Springman 311, Sydney O’Neill 306, Anna Grote 266, Sophia Grote 252

Clarinda scores: Andi Woods 380, Kemper Beckel 304, Ally Johnson 284, Maddie Smith 273, Ryplee Sunderman 258, Alea VanVactor 215

Baker scores: Clarinda 847 Harlan 814

GIRLS: St. Albert 2105 Denison-Schleswig 2009 

Denison-Schleswig scores: Brianna Musgrave 311, Payton Mathies 261, Brittany Musgrave 256, Elizabeth Cary 237, Claire Miller 236, Bobbi Jepsen 231

St. Albert scores: None reported

Baker scores: Denison-Schleswig 708 St. Albert Not Reported

GIRLS: OABCIG 1959 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1751 

No Sergeant Bluff-Luton report.

BOYS: Harlan 2695 Clarinda 2555 

Clarinda’s Ronnie Weidman posted the best series of the dual with a 392 while Harlan’s Andrew Andersen was not far behind with a 386. Full scores: 

Harlan scores: Andrew Andersen 386, Aiden Schleimer 352, Masen Shults 329, Caleb Smith 325, Joseph Andersen 318, Braydon Ernst 295

Clarinda scores: Ronnie Weidman 392, Levi Wise 369, Owen Johnson 357, Colton Owens 305, Karsten Beckel 295, Tyson Bramble 289

Baker scores: Harlan 985 Clarinda 837

BOYS: St. Albert 3115 Denison-Schleswig 2797 

St. Albert scores: No Report

Denison-Schleswig scores: Blake Polzin 489, Lucas Segebart 362, Trey Brotherton 335, Kyle Segebart 325, Christian Schmadeke 322, Harrison Dahm 314

Baker scores: Denison-Schleswig 964 St. Albert Not Reported

BOYS: OABCIG 2562 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2228

No Sergeant Bluff-Luton report.

