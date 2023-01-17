(KMAland) -- Red Oak and Creston split and LeMars snagged a sweep in KMAland bowling on Tuesday.
GIRLS: Red Oak 1872 Creston 1441
Top score: Mica Andreason, Creston (345)
Runner-up: Ashley Wilkins, Red Oak (285)
Other Red Oak scores: Bella Glassel 269, Lana Johnson 253, Marissa Williams 252, Kiley Riibe 215, Harley Longnecker 205
Other Creston scores: Jenna Orr 272, Jana Peavler 218, Graceliegh B 181
GIRLS: Nodaway Valley Southeast Warren
No score reported.
GIRLS: LeMars 3001 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2001
Top score: Emily Peters, LeMars (486)
Runner-up: Bailey Gill, LeMars (432)
Other LeMars scores: Natalie Vanderloo 408, Trinity Brunsting 371, Brooklyn Bockelman 363, Hope Westhoff 330
Sergeant Bluff-Luton scores: Brooklyn Ocker 355, Cristina Harlan 319, Andesia Wolfe 279, Victoria Johnson 242, Elizabeth Barrio 229, Rahman Sajid 204
BOYS: Creston 2315 Red Oak 2236
Top score: Hunter Jarrett, Red Oak (377)
Runner-up: Marshall Howard, Creston (376)
Other Creston scores: Caden Briner 274, Brett Orr 273, Cash Abildtrup 267, Stephen Sistad 233, Drake Rehmeyer 192
Other Red Oak scores: Ethan Kuipers 310, Cale Hall 305, Jonah Wemhoff 280, Kadyn Riibe 238
BOYS: Nodaway Valley Southeast Warren
No score reported.
BOYS: LeMars 2998 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2679
LeMars scores: Sebastian MacGregor 442, Caden Wurth 429, Taylor Roberts 411, Trevor Fisher 369, Noah Venteicher & Caiden Heitritter 338