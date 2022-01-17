(KMAland) -- Shenandoah and St. Albert split, AL swept Sioux City West, TJ and Sioux City East split and more from the Monday in KMAland bowling.
GIRLS: Shenandoah 2044 St. Albert 1983
Shenandoah picked up the win, getting a 325 series from Emma Herr, who posted a 161 and a 164 on the night. Georgie Bohnet led St. Albert with a 289 series. View the full scores below:
Shenandoah scores: Emma Herr 325, Peyton Athen 286, Taylor Davis 279, Tori McFarland 255, Hannah Stearns 246, Hanah Pelster 211
St. Albert scores: Georgie Bohnet 289, Sophie Sheffield 283, Alexis Narmi 275, Emma Wigington 235, Olivia Gardner 232, Grace Julian 189
Baker scores: St. Albert 669 Shenandoah 653
GIRLS: Abraham Lincoln 1874 Sioux City West 1476
McKenna Rethmeier led the way for Abraham Lincoln in the win, posting a 308 series behind scores of 179 and 129. Full scores below:
AL scores: McKenna Rehmeier 308, Gabriella Peterson 269, Annalese Ramirez 255, Reagan Minor 219, Alexa Tichota 191, Emily Smith 164
SCW scores: London Vergith 205, Cecelia Dittman 197, Shianne Marsh 195, Kamryn Heilman 178, Sa’nya Simmons 148
Baker scores: Abraham Lincoln 632 Sioux City West 553
GIRLS: Thomas Jefferson 2089 Sioux City East 1947
Trinity Meyer topped Thomas Jefferson with a 345 series while Raelyn Angerman was the Sioux City East leader with a 332 series. Marissa Byrd of TJ added a 288. Full scores below:
TJ scores: Trinity Meyer 345, Marissa Byrd 288, Kendall Carnes 277, Riley Rich 263, Tara Downing 243, Tali Dross 221
SCE scores: Raelyn Angerman 332, Dylan Freeman 265, Maddie Nolan 261, Emily Licht 243, Emma Schmidt 206, Keyanna Vanderveen 193
Baker scores: Thomas Jefferson 673 Sioux City East 640
GIRLS: LeMars 3188 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1841
LeMars scores: Not Reported
SBL scores: Abby Polley 301, Rose Berens 275, Brooke Wadsworth 260, Brooklyn Acker 222, Samantha Gonzalez 195, Victoria Johnson 182
Baker scores: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 591 LeMars Not Reported
BOYS: St. Albert 2912 Shenandoah 2629
St. Albert kept things rolling behind a strong 424 series from Evan White. Hadyn Piskorski added a 399 and Adam Denny a 395 for the Falcons. Gunner Steiner’s 348 led Shenandoah. The full scores:
St. Albert scores: Evan White 424, Hadyn Piskorski 399, Adam Denny 395, Reese Pekny 390, Jackson Wigington 328, Cole Pekny 305
Shenandoah scores: Gunner Steiner 348, Dalton Athen 343, Seth Zwickel 333, Trey Herr 328, Dylan Gray 313, Alex Razee 290
Baker scores: St. Albert 976 Shenandoah 964
BOYS: Abraham Lincoln 2732 Sioux City West 2375
Carter Jelker had the top series of the dual, posting a 445 for Sioux City West. Bennett Olsen (379), Eric McCoy (368) and Thomas Stark (366) all had strong performances to lead Abraham Lincoln, which posted a 1033 Baker series score. Full scores below:
AL scores: Bennett Olsen 379, Eric McCoy 368, Thomas Stark 366, Trenton Tallman 301, Carter Schwiesow 285, Taliq Smith 274
SCW scores: Carter Jelker 445, Kalvin Le 296, Caiden Martin 292, Kirk Houts 287, Adam Frey 232, Victor Reyes 207
Baker scores: Abraham Lincoln 1033 Sioux City West 823
BOYS: Sioux City East 2594 Thomas Jefferson 2562
Brendon Lewis posted the top series score of the night, leading Sioux City East with a 408. Kendall Bell topped Thomas Jefferson with a 390. Kaleb Wyant of Sioux City East rounded out the top three with a 359. Full scores below:
SCE scores: Brendon Lewis 408, Kaleb Wyant 359, Caleb Martin 357, Josiah Thompson 343, Mason Hammen 310, Logan Pinkerton 254
TJ scores: Kendall Bell 390, Sam Shanno 361, Ryan Smith 334, Eli Dross 323, Travis Calloway 255, Daniel Vlas 250
Baker scores: Thomas Jefferson 899 Sioux City East 817
BOYS: LeMars 2870 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2605
LeMars scores: Not Reported
SBL scores: Colton Dimick 483, Collin Schaar 334, Ayden Miller 310, Seth Johnson 297, Hunter Echter 278, Maddox Muston 248
Baker scores: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 903 LeMars Not Reported