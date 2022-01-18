(KMAland) -- The Creston girls and Red Oak boys split while Southeast Warren swept Nodaway Valley in KMAland bowling on Tuesday.
GIRLS: Creston 1969 Red Oak 1809
Red Oak’s Ashley Wilkins posted the top series score of the day with a 322. Creston’s Mica Andreason also went over 300 with a 306 series. Full scores:
Creston scores: Mica Andreason 306, Hallie Orr 267, Mason Clayton 253, Aliyah Fry 240, Jessica Peddycoart 236, Jenna Orr 222
Red Oak scores: Ashley Wilkins 322, Marissa Williams 290, Kiley Riibe 252, Ilana Johnson 221, Gracelynn Wagaman 168, Claire Eitzen 126
Baker scores: Creston 667 Red Oak 556
GIRLS: Southeast Warren 1689 Nodaway Valley 688
Southeast Warren scores: Not Reported
Nodaway Valley scores: Kaiya Pickrell 211, Hana Brown 156
Baker scores: Nodaway Valley 321 Southeast Warren Not Reported
BOYS: Red Oak 2421 Creston 1817
Jonathan Piper topped all bowlers with a 362 series, leading Red Oak to the win. Maddex McCunn (348) and Kyle Berkey (341) also posted top three series scores. Full scores:
Red Oak scores: Jonathan Piper 362, Maddex McCunn 348, Kyle Berkey 341, Ethan Kuipers 313, Hunter Jarrett 280, Jonah Wemhoff 247
Creston scores: Luke McElwain 310, Caden Briner 243, Justin Loudon 219, Drake Rehmeyer 217, Cash Abildtrup 208, Diego Rivas 170
Baker scores: Red Oak 777 Creston 620
BOYS: Southeast Warren 1570 Nodaway Valley 1423
Southeast Warren scores: Not Reported
Nodaway Valley scores: Collin Wenstad 286, Damon Wallace 269, Austin Lynde-Peve 223, Dakota Hall 217
Baker scores: Nodaway Valley 428 Southeast Warren Not Reported