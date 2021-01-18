(KMAland) -- St. Albert and Thomas Jefferson picked up sweeps in KMAland bowling on Monday.
GIRLS: St. Albert 1849 Shenandoah 1747
High Series: Bailey Maher, Shenandoah (303)
High Game: Bailey Maher, Shenandoah (167)
SA Scores: Lexi Narmi (300), Madilyn Myers (280), Grace Julian (235), Claire Lewis (222), Georgie Bohnet (217), Sophie Sheffield (210)
Other Shen Scores: Alexa Munsinger (264), Emma Herr (234), Natalie Van Scoy (222), Hannah Stearns (185), Hanah Pelster (170)
Baker: St. Albert 595 Shenandoah 539
GIRLS: Thomas Jefferson 1832 Sioux City East 1788
High Series: Natalie Cloud, Sioux City East (316)
High Game: Natalie Cloud, Sioux City East (176)
TJ Scores: Trinity Meyer 280, Riley Rich 272, Marissa Byrd 265, Tali Dross 259, MacKenzie Harstad 190, Chassidy Britain 167
Other SCE Scores: Maddie Nolen 259, Haley Kaiser 233, Keyanna Vanderveer 219, Arianna Fajardo 214, Emily Licht 185
Baker: Thomas Jefferson 566 Sioux City East 547
BOYS: St. Albert 3085 Shenandoah 2663
High Series: Adam Denny, St. Albert (453)
High Game: Adam Denny, St. Albert (229)
Other SA Scores: Nate Kay 439, Evan White 417, Jake Denny 402, Jackson Wigginton 393, Quintin Julian 360
Shen Scores: Zayne Zwickel 371, Seth Zwickel 369, Treye Herr 361, Alex Razee 345, Dylan Gray 325, Cain Lorimor 309
Baker: St. Albert 981 Shenandoah 892
BOYS: Thomas Jefferson 2836 Sioux City East 2757
High Series: Max Schuster, Thomas Jefferson (474)
High Game: Max Schuster, Thomas Jefferson (268)
Other TJ Scores: Alan Mace 368, Sam Shanno 366, Josh Chavarria 360, Chandler Scott 349, Eli Dross 290
SCE Scores: Josiah Thompson 375, Nate Oehlerking 372, Cale Pittenger 357, Brenden Lewis 351, Chase Mehlhauser 336, Caleb Martin 330
Baker: Sioux City East 966 Thomas Jefferson 919
MISSING
Lamoni/Central Decatur, Mount Ayr at Clarke
Abraham Lincoln Sioux City West