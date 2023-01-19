St. Albert Falcons Logo
Stock Photo

(KMAland) -- St. Albert grabbed a sweep over Lewis Central and Thomas Jefferson in KMAland bowling on Thursday.

GIRLS: St. Albert 2679 Lewis Central 2529 Thomas Jefferson 2052 

Top Score: Lexi Narmi, St. Albert (428)

Runner-up: Bailey Secrest, St. Albert (415)

Other St. Albert scores: Sophie Sheffield 333, Olivia Gardner 317, Georgie Bohnet 293, Mady Jundt 246

Lewis Central scores: Aleesha Oden 385, Faith Renshaw 328, Kate Reed 319, AJ Ford 316, Piper Marcantonio 268, Mekenzie Howard 246

Thomas Jefferson scores: Kendall Carnes 355, Megan Callaway 276, Chassidy Brittain 263, Bayleigh Shanno 227, Tar Downing 207

Baker scores: Lewis Central 913 St. Albert 884 Thomas Jefferson 724

BOYS: St. Albert 3319 Lewis Central 2876 Thomas Jefferson 2512

Top Score: Cole Pekny, St. Albert (492)

Runner-up: Jackson Wigington, St. Albert (480)

Other St. Albert scores: Evan White 459, Adam Denny 397, Jonah Zuhelke 346, Willa Tallman 345

Lewis Central scores: Caleb Hodtwalker 476, Hunter Merksick 458, Max Thompson 391, Jayden Mulligan 359, Zane Coonce 351, Kenny Mayberry 346

Thomas Jefferson scores: Kendall Bell 424, Ryan Smith 393, Tim Wilkinson 342, Austin Nielsen 299, Wyatt Urbanek 232, Keaton Johnson 231

Baker scores: St. Albert 1145 Lewis Central 841 Thomas Jefferson 822

