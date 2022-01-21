(KMAland) -- Clarinda and Denison-Schleswig split, LC's girls and St. Albert's boys took wins and the Harlan girls were also victors in KMAland bowling on Thursday.
GIRLS: Clarinda 2594 Denison-Schleswig 2474
Ally Johnson had a monster performance for Clarinda with a 460 series. Claire Miller of Denison-Schleswig also climbed over 400 with a 402. Full scores below:
Clarinda scores: Ally Johnson 460, Alea VanVactor 362, Maddie Smith 327, Andi Woods 315, Kemper Beckel 308, Ryplee Sunderman 248
D-S scores: Claire Miller 402, Paton Mathies 340, Brianna Musgrave 333, Brittany Musgrave 328, Nevaeh Brandt 268, Elizabeth Cary 223
Baker scores: Clarinda 822 Denison-Schleswig 803
GIRLS: Lewis Central 2450 St. Albert 2052 Thomas Jefferson 1975
Aleesha Oden led the Lewis Central win with a 371 series. Find the full scores below:
Lewis Central scores: Aleesha Oden 371, Oasis Opheim 342, Sophia Klopenstine 320, Addee Murray 284, Faith Renshaw 277, Kennedy Vanatta 249
St. Albert scores: Alexis Narmi 331, Olivia Gardner 317, Georgie Bohnet 297, Grace Julian & Emma Wigington 217, Sophie Sheffield 208
Thomas Jefferson scores: Not Reported
Baker scores: Lewis Central 856 St. Albert 673 Thomas Jefferson Not Reported
GIRLS: Harlan 2373 OABCIG 2009
Harlan was a winner behind a solid 341 series from Sophia Grote. Full scores:
Harlan scores: Sophia Grote 341, Lily Hegarty & Ania Kaster 318, Sydney O’Neill 307, Madison Horn 289, Anna Grote 279
Baker scores: Harlan 800
BOYS: Denison-Schleswig 2942 Clarinda 2869
Tyson Bramble had the high series of the dual to lead Clarinda, but Blake Polzin (420), Christian Schmadeke (413) and Trey Brotherton (405) all went over 400 for the Monarchs. Clarinda’s Caden Butt also had a 406 series. Full scores:
D-S Scores: Blake Polzin 420, Christian Schmadeke 413, Trey Brotherton 405, Lucas Segebart 344, Jake Fink 316, Kyle Segebart 291
Clarinda scores: Tyson Bramble 421, Caden Butt 406, Ronnie Weidman 396, Owen Johnson 367, Levi Wise 304, Karsten Beckel 296
Baker scorse: Denison-Schleswig 1044 Clarinda 975
BOYS: St. Albert 3181 Lewis Central 2827 Thomas Jefferson 2481
St. Albert had a big night with an 1102 Baker series score and four bowlers over 400, including Cole Pekny, who posted a 433 series. Full scores:
St. Albert scores: Cole Pekny 433, Evan White 426, Reese Pekny 421, Jackson Wigington 405, Hayden Piskorski 394, Adam Denny 365
LC scores: Caleb Hodtwalker 396, Kenny Mayberry 371, Lucas McDaniel 368, A.J. Schiltz 355, Treveon Hansen 335, Ben Lopez 328
TJ scores: Not Reported
Baker scores: St. Albert 1102 Lewis Central 1002
BOYS: OABCIG 2473 Harlan 2433
Braydon Ernst topped Harlan in the tight loss with a 366 series. Full scores:
Harlan scores: Braydon Ernst 366, Aiden Schleimer & Andrew Andersen 346, Caleb Smith 330, Masen Shults 298, Joseph Andersen 284
Baker scores: Harlan 747