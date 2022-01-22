(KMAland) -- St. Albert swept past Tri-Center in KMAland bowling action on Friday.
GIRLS: St. Albert 2103 Tri-Center 1824
Alexis Narmi led St. Albert on the night with a 332 two-game series. View more scores below:
SA scores: Alexis Narmi 332, Olivia Gardner 280, Sophie Sheffield 270, Georgie Bohnet 263, Emma Wigington 223, Hope Manz 141
Tri-Center scores: Not Reported
Baker scores: St. Albert 735 Tri-Center Not Reported
BOYS: St. Albert 3427 Tri-Center 2353
Adam Denny had a monster series to lift St. Albert in the dual, finishing with a 524 over two games. Evan White added a 468, and Cole Pekny also had a strong performance with a 465. More scores below:
SA scores: Adam Denny 524, Evan White 468, Cole Pekny 465, Reese Pekny 433, Jackson Wigington 415, Hayden Piskorski 392
Tri-Center scores: Not Reported
Baker scores: St. Albert 1122 Tri-Center Not Reported