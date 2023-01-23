(KMAland) -- Shenandoah swept Creston, SC East & AL split and much more from KMAland bowling on Monday.
Check out the full rundown below.
GIRLS: Shenandoah 2375 Creston 1689
Top score: Peyton Athen, Shenandoah (356)
Runner-up: Taylor Davis, Shenandoah (318)
Other Shenandoah scores: Emma Herr 311, Hannah Stearns 306, Courtney Hodge 295, Jaylan Gray 282
Creston scores: Mica Andreason 260, Jenna Orr 227, Jana Peavler 213, Graceliegh Bolinger 192, Paytin Smith 148
Baker scores: Shenandoah 789 Creston 649
GIRLS: Harlan OABCIG
No scores reported.
GIRLS: Lenox Mount Ayr Central Decatur/Lamoni
No scores reported.
GIRLS: Sioux City East 1577 Abraham Lincoln 1561
Top score: Alexa Tichota, Abraham Lincoln (236)
Runner-up: Addisen Wyant, Sioux City East (230)
Other Sioux City East scores: Raelyn Angerman 211, Madi Shelby 206, Kaylee Lamoureux 192, Emma Schmidt 187, Leah Conlon 176
Other Abraham Lincoln scores: Reagan Minor 225, Kaci Wohlers 200, Makana Noble 184, Zoei White 140, Shaylenn Ellis 135
Baker scores: Abraham Lincoln 576 Sioux City East 551
GIRLS: Thomas Jefferson LeMars
No scores reported.
GIRLS: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1815 Sioux City North 1550
Sergeant Bluff-Luton scores: Victoria Johnson 278, Christian Harlan 275, Brooklyn Ocker 274, Andesia Wolfe 219, Rahman Sajid 191
BOYS: Shenandoah 2918 Creston 2146
Top score: Dalton Athen, Shenandoah (445)
Runner-up: Dylan Gray, Shenandoah (433)
Other Shenandoah scores: Gunner Steiner 402, Alex Razee 376, Zach Page 330, Seth Zwickel 317
Creston scores: Brett Orr 397, Luke McElwain 329, Cash Abildtrup 287, Caden Briner 254, Drake Rehmeyer 237, Stephen Sistad 179
Baker scores: Shenandoah 932 Creston 642
BOYS: OABCIG 2750 Harlan 2173
Harlan scores: Andrew Andersen 362, Garrett Hillwick 312, Alex Gifford 288, Tyler Harms 261, Eric McCulley 241, Tony Sparandeo 190
Baker scores: Harlan 1464
BOYS: Lenox Mount Ayr Central Decatur/Lamoni
No scores reported.
BOYS: Abraham Lincoln 2832 Sioux City East 2696
Top score: Bennett Olsen, Abraham Lincoln (425)
Runner-up: Carter Schwiesow, Abraham Lincoln (413)
Other AL scores: Trenton Tallman 363, Eric McCoy 347, Joshua Shamblen 332, Thomas Stark 294
Sioux City East scores: Brenden Lewis 408, Kaleb Wyant 352, Trey Merchant 320, Logan Pinkerton 301, Brayden Wyant 283, Jericho Gatch 267
Baker scores: Sioux City East 1032 Abraham Lincoln 952
BOYS: LeMars 3135 Thomas Jefferson 1600
LeMars scores: Trevor Fisher 491, Sebastian MacGregor 484, Caden Wurth 400, Taylor Roberts 392, Caiden Heitritter 384, Noah Venteicher 373
BOYS: Sioux City North 2586 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2369
Sergeant Bluff-Luton scores: Maddox Muston 377, Sam Larimer 331, Hunter Echter 302, Vincent Beyer 296, Noah McClure 293, Colton Dimick 291